US Senator JD Vance of Ohio backs Donald Trump for president in 2024





Vance, who won the 2022 Senate race thanks in part to Trump’s backing, praised the former president’s foreign policy in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

CLEVELAND We are less than three months away from the 2022 midterm elections and almost two years from the 2024 race. Yet even with all this time to look forward to, discussions are already heating up over who will eventually run. for the presidency of the United States.

So far, only one major candidate has declared his intentions for 2024: former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to become the first man since Grover Cleveland to win a second, nonconsecutive term in the White House. Unlike his 2020 re-election campaign, Trump is expected to face a litany of serious challengers for the Republican nomination, but on Tuesday he officially won the backing of Ohio’s newest administrator.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Senator JD Vance backed Trump for president in the upcoming election, citing his “successful foreign policy” during his first term from 2017-21. Specifically, the young state senator praised Trump for “not starting a war” during his presidency and bringing what he called “the first real disruption of a failed consensus” that caused strife. in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

“In Mr. Trump’s four years in office, he has started no war despite enormous pressure from his own party and even members of his own administration,” Vance wrote. “Not starting wars may be a low bar, but it’s a reflection of the warmongering of Mr. Trump’s predecessors and the foreign policy establishment they slavishly followed.”

Trump’s tenure has seen notable foreign policy achievements, including peace agreements between Israel and several Arab states in the Middle East as well as the initiation of diplomatic talks with North Korea. However, he also endured friction with US allies in NATO over his repeated demands of European countries to spend more on defense, and ordered multiple airstrikes in Syria as well as the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Perhaps Trump’s most important foreign policy decision was made during his final year in the White House, when the administration struck a deal with the Taliban aimed at ending the nearly 20-year war. of the United States in Afghanistan. While a separate deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government never materialized, Trump’s successor Joe Biden refused to extend the deadline for troop withdrawals and the Taliban quickly regained control of the country.

Although some argue that Trump at least partly contributed to the problems we see today, Vance instead put the blame on his immediate predecessors: George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He also sought to counter those who said Trump lacked the “mandate to be political” for the job, given his history of inflammatory remarks.

“For many, being a statesman means having a polite social media presence and tossing around slogans about ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’ while unleashing historic global disasters in the Middle East,” Vance said. “I prefer a different type of statesman: one who stands across the crowd, reminding leaders of both parties that the American national interest must be pursued ruthlessly but also cautiously, with strong but great restraint.”

Vance, a former Marine, was elected to the Senate last November after Trump endorsed him in the GOP primary. During the campaign, the venture capitalist and best-selling author made headlines when he called for a reduction or elimination of US funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia, highlighting it disagreement with many other Republicans as well as those in the large Ukrainian community in northeast Ohio. .

In the Wall Street Journal, he seemed to echo those earlier sentiments. Although he did not specifically plead for an end to aid, he questioned the idea that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky was prematurely claiming that Russia had fired a missile at Poland to receive a “welcome in heroes” in Washington a few weeks after the incident.

“By making this accusation, Mr. Zelensky was pushing on the dominoes that could start World War I between nuclear powers,” Vance said, noting that NATO now believed the missile was an accidental hit by Ukraine’s own forces. “American taxpayers’ money continued to flow into Ukraine. A wiser foreign policy would not have let such conduct go unnoticed.”

Although Vance won his race, many other candidates hand-picked by Trump were defeated in swing states, contributing to Republican losses in the Senate and smaller-than-expected gains in the House. As the former president continues to spout lies that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, many in the party have wondered if it’s time to move on from the twice-impeached leader.

Vance, however, disagrees.

“Donald Trump’s presidency marked the first real disruption of a failed consensus and the terrible consequences it brought,” he said in his op-ed. “That fact, more than any achievement, is the lasting legacy of Mr. Trump’s first term. But there is still much to do, and I support him for the presidency in 2024 because he is the certain to do so.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video at the top of this story originally aired November 2022

