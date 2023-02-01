Boris Johnson: West must give Ukraine everything it needs ‘as soon as possible’





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Fox News on Tuesday that the West, including the United States and the United Kingdom, must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to fend off Russia. Johnson, who resigned from 10 Downing Street in July, has just returned from a trip to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presenter Bret Baier reported in “Special Report”. After seeing the devastation of the Russian invasion, Johnson told Baier now is not the time to consider delaying a new Ukrainian aide, as domestic political factions debate how much more Western taxpayers should pay. spend on giving defensive weapons to the war-torn country. “Now is the time to double our support. Give them what they need, whether it’s tanks or long-range artillery. They need to kick Putin out of the whole territory,” Johnson said, adding that the Americans have done an “incredible” job in supporting Kyiv. BORIS JOHNSON MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO UKRAINE TO MEET PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY “The sooner Putin leaves Ukraine and the sooner we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China, that America West, the UK will not tolerate attempts to change borders by force.” Johnson said he met with several high-level lawmakers in Washington this week, including Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, RS.C., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, while saying he wanted to “pay tribute to the Biden administration” for their support as well. “What they did, what Joe did, what all of his people did in very difficult circumstances, is they stepped up and gave Ukraine what it needed. what I think we all need to do now is go further and save time, save money, save lives and give Ukrainians what they need.” The former prime minister added that the West failed to punish Putin in 2014, the year the Kremlin annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region. NORTH KOREA REFUSES TO SUPPLY ARMS TO RUSSIA AND WARNS US TO CROSS THE RED LINE BY SENDING BATTLE TANKS TO UKRAINE “We imposed sanctions, but they weren’t really very harsh. But we basically allowed him to invade Ukraine” Johnson largely dismissed fears of the war escalating into a global nuclear conflict, doubling down on his assertion that Ukraine must be strategically supported. “[A]All I’m saying is save time, save money, save lives, get Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible. Do this thing. Forget Putin, go for economic stability, peace and long-term prosperity. And for the people.” CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He said Vladimir Putin wanted the West to think nuclear war was imminent, saying that if the former KGB officer went that route, he would lose the support of current allies or friends like the Chinese, the Indians and sub-Saharan African countries. “He probably wouldn’t even stop the Ukrainians if he did that and we’d put his economy in such cryogenic paralysis that Russia wouldn’t come out of it for decades. So he’s not going to do that,” Johnson said.

