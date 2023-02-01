Wife of ex-Shanghai bookseller hit with ‘exit ban’ – The Diplomat

Advertising

Chinese police blocked a woman from returning to her Florida home in an effort to coerce her husband back to China, she wrote in a letter he made public.

The case appears to be the latest example of Chinese authorities imposing an “exit ban” on someone’s relatives to entice them to return.

In an appeal to authorities, Fang Xie, 51, wrote that police told her she was “innocent” but could not leave until her husband, a former bookseller who left China after the closure of his store for political reasons, does not give himself.

She was banned from boarding a plane in Shanghai last August, her husband Miao Yu said, and has not been able to leave China since.

Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

The exit bans, which critics have likened to hostage-taking, have affected both Chinese citizens and foreigners. The US government includes exit bans as a risk in its travel advice for people traveling to China.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

Yu declined to provide his wife’s contact details, citing concerns about her safety. He did, however, arrange for an Associated Press reporter to join a call between them in which she confirmed she had written the letter but declined to comment further.

Shanghai’s public security bureau did not immediately respond to questions faxed Monday and a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said she was unaware of the matter.

But Chinese prosecutors have previously described the practice of using exit bans for family members to pressure wanted people to return. Prosecutors, in notes on the case of a former Chinese businessman accused of stealing $6 million who moved to Canada, wrote that they had set up a special task force to “press vigorously his survival” and imposed exit bans on his son, daughter-in-law and ex-wife as part of a campaign to “control his loved ones and undermine his emotional support”.

Advertising

Many countries can ban people accused of crimes or needed as witnesses in legal proceedings from leaving. But researchers say China’s use of travel bans exceeds these international standards.

Yu ran one of Shanghai’s best-known independent bookstores until 2018, when local authorities blocked his Jifeng bookstore from renewing its lease, pushing it into bankruptcy. At that time, Yu said, a representative from the public security bureau told him that his store hosted “too many sensitive scholars” and “sensitive discussions.”

The couple moved to the United States in 2019, when Yu started a master’s degree in political science, and Xie came as the wife of a student visa holder. They settled in Florida to accompany their children who go to school there. Yu is now studying journalism in Orlando and said he has not remained active in politics since moving overseas.

Xie returned to Shanghai to care for her sick mother in 2022, and Shanghai police told her about the ban two days before she planned to return home in August. Xie tried to leave anyway, but airport border officials prevented her from leaving, saying she was “suspected of endangering national security”, he said.

But the police told her a different story, she wrote in an appeal to authorities that Yu posted on social media about two weeks ago.

“You made it clear to me that I am innocent,” she wrote. “Once my husband returns to China for an investigation, it can be traded for my freedom to leave.”

Yu, who had planned a trip to China to visit relatives and friends after his wife returned, canceled his own plans.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

The couple believe they are three pseudonymous articles, which police accuse Yu of posting from the United States, about Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and those involved in the protest movement. 1989 pro-democracy in China.

Yu said he was not the author of the articles, but police told Xie they traced them to an IP address associated with Yu.

Yu said his wife can live normally in China and spends most of her time at her home in Shanghai.

Advertising

The couple speak to each other daily, using Chinese messaging service WeChat. But the separation was hard for them.

In her letter, Xie writes that she is worried about her daughters, who are applying to college this year. “When teenagers lose their mother’s love, it will lead to lifelong regrets.”

Yu said he felt guilty that his work affected his wife, who did not work at Jifeng Bookstore. It’s like having an “open wound,” Yu said in a video interview from their home in Florida. “I don’t know when I can kiss my wife and when I can return to my hometown safely and freely.”

For the past six months, Yu said, he thought about returning to China in exchange for his wife’s freedom. He did not go ahead for fear that his children would be left alone if the authorities forbade them both from leaving. Their twin daughters turned 18 this month, he added. The couple also have a 22-year-old son.

Yu posted his wife’s letter on WeChat without telling her in advance, he said. It disappeared several hours after it was first posted on WeChat, but caught the attention of Chinese media. A similar post on his Twitter account drew nearly 170,000 views.

The next day, local police told Xie that her husband’s move would make it harder to resolve the situation, he said.

Feng Chongyi, a professor of Chinese studies at the University of Technology Sydney, who was prevented from leaving China in 2017, said Chinese authorities routinely make such threats, but argued that publicity through media campaigns had played a key role in allowing him and others to leave after exit bans.

Yu said he decided to speak to the media because he hoped to get the attention of the US government ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China in early February. “It’s a very small hope. But now I don’t have any other good hopes here,” he said.