Ron DeSantis Responds to Donald Trump’s Recent Attacks

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership in Florida at the height of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign trail across New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr. DeSantis fired back.

When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions, DeSantis said. You must steer this ship. And the good thing is that people are able to pass judgment on that whether they re-elect you or not.

And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, but we won with the highest percentage of votes of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in the history of the state. of Florida, he continued. We won with the largest gross voting margin of over 1.5 million votes that any gubernatorial candidate has ever had in Florida history.

Mr Trump, who launched his third White House bid last November, launched several different lines of attack against his potential main rival over the weekend.

He accused Mr. DeSantis of trying to rewrite history regarding his handling of the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in Florida, arguing that the state had been on lockdown longer than Mr. DeSantis let on. and also told The Associated Press that a DeSantis candidacy for president would be a great act of disloyalty to him personally.

Florida and a handful of other states like Georgia all but ended their Covid-related restrictions in the summer of 2020 and have relatively low vaccination rates, factors that some public health officials say resulted in thousands of additional deaths in those states.

Mr. DeSantis has yet to announce his plans for 2024, but it is widely believed that he is preparing to run for president and is the only potential candidate to have led Mr. Trump in several polls. Early voting states.

Mr. DeSantis’ popularity with Republican voters, notable given his attacks on voting rights, academic freedom, transgender Floridians and a variety of cultural issues driving the right, has apparently caught Mr. Trump.

The former president, who is facing a series of legal issues stemming from his actions during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, is beginning to ramp up his campaign activities after scheduling relatively few events over the holiday period.

His attacks on Mr DeSantis mark an inflection point in the relationship between the two far-right politicians, who were close allies when Mr DeSantis narrowly beat Andrew Gillum in his first run for governor in Florida in 2018.

