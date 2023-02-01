Erdogan hints at Finland joining NATO; Rejects Sweden amid tensions





On January 29, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hinted that his government might approve Finland’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) without Sweden. Erdogan was quick to voice his disapproval of Sweden’s membership, citing several issues that have plagued relations between the two countries. Finland in, Sweden out In a television announcement on Sunday, Erdogan warned that Sweden may not receive the same reception for its candidacy as that of Finland. We can deliver a different message to Finland [on their NATO application] and Sweden would be shocked to see our message. But Finland shouldn’t make the same mistake as Sweden, Erdogan said, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland both applied to join NATO last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves across Europe. Both countries need the approval of all alliance member countries to enter. Only Turkey and Hungary have not yet given the green light to the applications. Erdogan’s rejection of Sweden is said to have been reinforced by two incidents. One of the main factors was what he believed to be the shelter of alleged terrorist groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has resisted Turkish rulers since 1984. Pro-Kurdish groups reportedly protested in response to attempts by Sweden and Finland to appease Turkey by blocking PKK activities in their countries. We gave Sweden a list of 120 people and told them to extradite these terrorists to their country. If you don’t extradite them, then sorry, Erdogan said, referring to a deal Turkey struck with the two Nordic countries last June following their demands. Another incident involved anti-Turkish protests gone wild in Stockholm, which saw an effigy of Erdogan hung upside down. This resulted in the cancellation of a planned January 27 visit by Swedish Defense Minister Pl Jonson with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, AP News reported. The latter said the meeting no longer had any significance or points as the protests were apparently allowed to continue. READ MORE: In addition, Erdogan also warned Sweden against the burning of a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, by an activist outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The act interrupted talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, al-Jazeera wrote. Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy [in Stockholm] can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership,” he said in response to the act. Following the uproar and protests, Turkey issued a travel warning to its citizens, with the Foreign Ministry referring to an increase in anti-Turkish protests by suspected terrorist groups. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wants to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey, but his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu has argued that continuing negotiations would be pointless. Although the Finnish government is still committed to joining NATO alongside its immediate neighbor, its diplomats fear that they will have to go ahead with their entry into the alliance without Sweden, Bloomberg wrote. A common path to NATO is still possible, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said. Somewhere deep in our minds we are considering options in case a country faces continued resistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visiontimes.com/2023/01/31/erdogan-hints-at-accepting-finlands-nato-membership-rejects-sweden-amidst-tensions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos