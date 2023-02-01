Joe Biden invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US state visit: report

US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, PTI has learned.

The invitation has been accepted in principle and officials from both sides are now working on mutually convenient dates, according to multiple sources, who noted that it is currently in the early stages of logistical planning.

Given that India is hosting a series of G-20 related events this year leading up to a summit in September, which would be attended by Biden among others, we learn reliably that officials from both parties are looking for suitable dates in June and July, when not only the US House of Representatives and the Senate are in session but Modi has a few days at his disposal when he has no pre-determined national or international commitments.

At least two days are required for the state visit, which includes, among other things, an address to the joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House. In addition to the G-20, Modi has made national and international commitments through the fall, before embarking on the campaign trail for a series of crucial state assembly elections later this year.

The sources, who requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak on this sensitive issue at this time, however, did not reveal when this invitation was delivered and who delivered this personal invitation from Biden to the Prime Minister’s office. minister.

Jill and I had the honor of hosting the Macrons at our first state dinner as president and first lady and celebrating a friendship defined by the greatest of causes: Democracy, freedom, equality, opportunity. And freedom. pic.twitter.com/2Eec4fTw7p President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for his first state dinner last December.

Meanwhile, a senior administration official told reporters that Biden believes the partnership between India and the United States, which are the world’s leading knowledge-based economies, is key to addressing major global challenges.

President Biden considers that as two of the world’s leading knowledge economies, this partnership is essential. He believes that no successful and sustained effort to address any of the major challenges facing the world today, be it food, energy or health security, the climate crisis or sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific will not go to work without a US-India partnership at its heart, a senior administration official told a group of Indian reporters in Washington.

Prime Minister Modi had in Tokyo last year described the US-India relationship as a trusted partnership and a force for global peace and stability.

I had a productive meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Today’s talks were wide-ranging and covered multiple aspects of the India-US relationship, including trade, investment, defense as well as people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/kUcylf6xXp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

The United States truly considers it to be in our strategic interest to support India’s rise as a global power. We see it both in the Quad and as India’s G-20 Presidency. It outlines a broader vision of this cohesive U.S.-Indo-Pacific strategy that requires the United States and India to come together and overcome long-standing obstacles to doing so, the senior administration official said, asking anonymity to journalists.

On Tuesday, India’s national security adviser Ajit K Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan launched the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, which officials from both sides described as the next big thing in the bilateral relations between the two countries. .

While geopolitics is one dimension of what’s going on here, it’s somehow more important, bigger than that. The American view is that our relationship with India is essential not only because of the way the world looks today, but rather that it is the next logical step in our relationship, said the manager. We believe that what is happening here is even more important than in 2006 (the year of the civil nuclear agreement between India and the United States), he said.