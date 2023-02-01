New York attorney general asks judge to sanction Trumps and their lawyers





New York CNN—

The New York Attorney General’s office is asking a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump, his adult children and their attorneys after challenging their legal responses to the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed last year.

Last week, attorneys for Trump and the other defendants filed verified answers at the New York trial. The Response is a largely legal brief where a defendant is required to respond to every alleged paragraph in a lawsuit. In responses, the Trumps repeatedly said they did not have enough knowledge to respond to several of the allegations.

The attorney general asked Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously considered sanctioning Trump’s lawyers for repeating legal arguments he had already rejected, to hold a hearing, accept as admissions some of the answers they deem inappropriate , to reject some of their defenses and to sanction the defendants and their lawyers.

A cursory review of the vetted responses reveals that a number of the denials are patently false and actually contradict defendants’ sworn statements in other proceedings, attorneys for New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote.

They cite several examples, including Trump’s rejection of their description of the Trump Organization; Eric Trump denies that the Trump Organization bought Seven Springs, the family estate in Westchester, New York, in 1995 for $7.5 million, even though he previously admitted it; and Ivanka Trump’s inability to recall whether she met any bankers while working for the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump denies having sufficient knowledge or information to determine whether she has personally met with bankers or can confirm the content of her own emails, the attorneys wrote.

The Court has previously chastised the defendants and their attorneys for their continued reliance on baseless legal claims, but exercised its discretion in not imposing such penalties, after making its case. That point does not appear to have been taken, however, and OAG would ask the Court to re-issue the matter, the New York attorneys wrote.

James sued Trump and his eldest children for $250 million last year, alleging they engaged in a decade-long fraud that misled lenders, insurers and others. The Trumps denied any wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.

