Putin’s victory in Ukraine would send a ‘dangerous’ signal to China





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned that a Russian victory in Ukraine could have global consequences.

If Putin wins, it would show countries like China that “brute force” works, he said.

"Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that could influence its future decisions," he warned.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday that a victory for Russia in the war it has launched against Ukraine would send a “dangerous” message to authoritarian regimes around the world. “Beijing and Moscow are waging a heavy-handed fightback against the rules-based international order. The Indo-Pacific faces growing challenges, from coercive behavior by China to provocations by North Korea,” he said. added. Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, calling Russia’s “brutal war of aggression against Ukraine” not only a crisis for Europe, but also a “challenge to the ‘world order’. “If President Putin wins in Ukraine, it would send the message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force. It’s dangerous. Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that could influence its future decisions,” he said. the head of NATO. “What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow. So we must stand united and firm. Together for freedom and democracy.” Ever since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last February, the topic of China’s aggression against Taiwan has been a constant talking point among leaders and senior officials around the world. A visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last August sparked provocative Chinese military exercises near the self-governing island democracy, raising concerns about the possibility of an invasion. Chinese military activities have continued and recently a US Air Force general suggested a fight could burst on the island as early as 2025. The DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank spent months playing such a situation, and the result was grim. Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that China’s behavior was a matter of grave concern. “China is dramatically building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons. Intimidating its neighbors and threatening Taiwan. Trying to control critical infrastructure. And spreading disinformation about NATO and the war in Ukraine,” he said. . Beijing, which often sides with Moscow on geopolitical issues, has taken a relatively cautious approach to the war on Ukraine as Western countries like the United States have warned against material support for the Russia. China failed to condemn Russian invasion and Chinese state media often echoed Russian propaganda criticism of NATO. But Beijing has not offered full support for Moscow’s war either. During a meeting with Xi Jinping in September, Putin acknowledged that the Chinese leader had “questions and concerns” about the ongoing invasion of Russia. China has continued to maintain strong political and economic ties with Russia, providing Moscow with a lifeline as it faces crippling economic sanctions imposed by the West in response to the war. And Putin and Xi pledged in late December to deepen cooperation between their two countries. At the time, Xi said China was ready “to increase strategic cooperation with Russia, to provide each other with development opportunities, to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability in the world”. by the Associated Press. “In the face of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership becomes a stabilizing factor,” Putin said as Moscow and Beijing threaten security structures in their respective regions.

