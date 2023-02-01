Northwest Pakistan grapples with deadly Taliban resurgence | Pakistan





The bomber struck shortly before afternoon prayers, when the mosque in the bustling Peshawar Police Lines area was at its busiest. Hundreds of people, including many police officers, were inside when the device exploded, creating an explosion so strong that the roof and wall collapsed and 100 people were killed.

Monday’s attack was one of the worst in years to hit Peshawar, a city in northwestern Pakistan that has been relentlessly ravaged by deadly terrorist violence for decades. Hours after the attack, responsibility was claimed by a low-level commander of a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in revenge for the death of a fighter in Afghanistan.

Suicide bomber kills worshipers at mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan video

Later, an official TTP spokesperson distanced himself from the incident, saying it was not their policy to target mosques. Yet this was only the latest escalation in a TTP-claimed onslaught of violence in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has in recent months been plagued by a deadly resurgence of the Taliban that the government and the powerful Pakistani army seem powerless to control. .

Only two weeks ago, a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar was the target of a coordinated attack by well-equipped Taliban fighters. The terrorists were armed with modern weapons and night vision goggles, said Irshad Malik, an assistant sub-inspector who was at the police station during the attack. They targeted officers with snipers and threw hand grenades at the police station. Three officers were killed.

Raza Khan, another officer present, said security agencies were under attack across the province. It is a frightening situation, he added. Terrorists seem to be everywhere.

Three people were killed and 23 injured on 30 November when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck in western Pakistan. The attack was claimed by the national branch of the Taliban. Photo: Benares Khan/AFP/Getty

The TTP, which is distinct from the Taliban in Afghanistan but shares a similar hardline Islamist ideology, has waged a bloody insurgency in Pakistan for the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic Sharia. The group has been responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks on Pakistani soil, including the 2014 Peshawar school massacre in which 132 children were killed.

After military operations in 2014 and 2017, which resulted in heavy bloodshed, they were largely suppressed. Yet since November they have stepped up their attacks again after peace talks with the government failed and the group said it was ending its ceasefire.

Since then, the security situation has rapidly deteriorated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the neighboring province of Afghanistan, with the Pakistani Taliban having carried out nearly a dozen deadly attacks targeting police and military posts. In one incident in December, Taliban detainees overpowered their guards in an anti-terrorism unit, took over the facility and held them hostage for more than 24 hours, killing more than a dozen security officers. the army and the police.

Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, said: The TTPs stepping up attacks on Pakistani security forces are meant to send a simple but troubling message: the state cannot stop them.

The seemingly uncontrollable resurgence of the TTP in Pakistan had been heralded by many observers since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2020, after seizing control of the US-backed government and imposing a brutal Islamic regime on the country. . The triumph of the Taliban in Afghanistan was celebrated in Islamabad, notably by then Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said the country had freed itself from the chains of slavery.

Security officials gather to attend funeral prayers for police officers who were killed in a mosque blast in Peshawar on Monday. Photo: Pakistan Police Service/AFP/Getty

But promises by the Afghan Taliban not to harbor TTP fighters proved futile, and relations between the Pakistani government and the Taliban began to break down.

Pakistan’s mistake was thinking the Taliban would be willing to help it curb the TTP, Kugelman said. The Taliban’s record is constant: the group does not turn against its militant allies. It didn’t ignite against al-Qaida, so why would it ignite the TTP, which the Taliban have been ideologically aligned with for years?

Meanwhile, misguided efforts by the Khans’ government included 5,000 TTP fighters brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan to be rehabilitated and resettled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal area. The program fell through after ceasefire negotiations failed and funding could not be found to relocate the fighters, leaving Pakistan with more TTP fighters roaming freely on national soil.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who serves under the new government of Shehbaz Sharif, confirmed that the hundreds of TTP fighters were brought in under the previous Khan government. Asif criticized the failure of the rehabilitation plan, acknowledging that it had instead helped fuel recent terrorist activities in the country.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The current government has criticized its failed plan to rehabilitate hundreds of TTP fighters. Photograph: Reuters

He said TTP fighters did not settle like normal citizens. Instead, they return to their old activities, creating an atmosphere of fear in these areas.

Asif described the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as undoubtedly bad. They know it, we know it, everyone knows that the Pakistani Taliban are using Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan, he said. We would like to avoid a military operation, but if we are forced to use force, we will have to.

In Waziristan, a heavily militarized mountainous region bordering Afghanistan that has historically been the center of Taliban attacks and brutal security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, residents described how the Taliban’s presence could once again be strongly felt. They said an influx of TTP fighters had come from Afghanistan and the Taliban now controlled the many security checkpoints at night.

Traders and workers work in a vegetable market in Peshawar. Residents say TTP activists move freely in parts of the city. Photograph: Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images

For more than a year, we have seen TTP activists entering Pakistan, said Anwar Khpalwak of local organization The Voice of People. Locals described how Pakistani Taliban militants now roamed the area freely, including the bazaar, and said they had been implicated in ransoms, kidnappings and extortion of local businesses.

Local anger against the government and military was strong. Most had lost loved ones after years of terrorist attacks and retaliatory military operations, and the return of the TTP only meant more violence and bloodshed. We lost most of the men and our widowed women kept the house at night. We had peace for a very short time, and it looks like the terrorists are back. We are tired of war, said Malik Ala Noor Khan, 40, who lost 14 family members and joined a recent march calling for peace.

A demonstration for peace in Wana, Waziristan. Photo: Shah Meer/The Guardian

Many believed that the TTP had only used the ceasefire with the government to regroup and reorganize so they could come back stronger. Manzoor Pashteen, the founder of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) which works for peace in violence-stricken tribal areas, said all the government’s negotiations with the Pakistani Taliban have never brought us peace.

These negotiations should only be given a few months of space, he said. In a way, these negotiations were a justification, a doorway to enable militant organizing in the tribal areas.

As hundreds of residents gathered in Wana, a town in Waziristan, recently, they waved white peace flags to protest the violence that had once again forced its way into their lives. Through peaceful protests from the people, we will continue to challenge this war unfolding on our soil, Pashteen said. This is not our war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/31/terrorists-north-west-pakistan-deadly-taliban-resurgence

