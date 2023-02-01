US should help Ukraine ‘as quickly as possible’





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the United States to give Ukraine what it needs as soon as possible a day after President Biden ruled out the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets in this war-torn country. Now is not the time to delay any support for Ukraine. Now is the time to double our support. Give them what they need, be it tanks or long-range artillery fire. They need to kick Putin out of the entire territory, Johnson told Fox News Channels Bret Baier on Tuesday during an interview on Special Report. Biden, 80, said Monday that the United States would not send F-16 fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russian attacks. The president told reporters: No when asked at the White House if the United States would consider sending warplanes.





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the United States to help Ukraine more. FOX NEWS Asked explicitly by Baier if he thought Ukraine would get F-16 jets despite Bidens’ comments, Johnson said the United States should get Ukrainians what they need as soon as possible. Every time we said it would be a mistake to give away this or that weapon, we end up doing it, and it ends up being the right thing for Ukraine, the former British leader told Baier.





Biden said the United States would not send F-16 fighter jets to help Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images I remember being told that it was a bad idea to give them shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles. In fact, they were indispensable and the United States, under Donald Trump, also gave them the Javelins. They were indispensable in these battles to repel Russian tanks. People were saying not to give the HIMARS. I remember having arguments about the multiple launch rocket systems, the MLRS. In fact, they have proven invaluable to Ukrainians, he added. Save time, save money, save lives. Give Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible. Do this thing. Forget Putin. Opt for economic stability, peace and long-term prosperity, Johnson urged.





Russian attacks have increased since the United States and Germany promised tanks to Ukraine. AFP via Getty Images The former British prime minister, who was one of the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine after the February 24, 2022 Russian invasion and meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, said on Tuesday the West must stick to it, in terms of supporting Ukraine. Johnson was in Washington, DC on Tuesday and said he encountered the senses. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill, where he said he found a massive amount of bipartisan support for Ukraine. Last week, Biden announced that the United States would send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks, in a reversal of the Pentagons’ stated opposition to arms deliveries. Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world, Biden said in remarks from the White House. These tanks are further proof of our enduring and unwavering commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the competence of the Ukrainian forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/31/boris-johnson-us-should-aid-ukraine-as-fast-as-possible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos