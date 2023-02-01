Pakistani court to indict former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on February 7





A court in the Pakistani city of Islamabad will announce its verdict on whether to indict former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana (gift deposit) case on February 7.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal set the arraignment date for February 7 after hearing closing arguments on Tuesday. The cricketer-turned-politician was also ordered to pay 20,000 Pakistani rupees bail, the Express Tribune newspaper reports.

In October, Khan was disqualified from his seat in the National Assembly under Article 63(1)(p) by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over allegations that he lied to officials about gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries while serving as Pakistani Prime Minister.

After months of denial, Khan admitted on September 8 in a written response that he had sold at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister.

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division of Pakistan. Established in 1974, it stores valuable gifts that foreign dignitaries and heads of other governments and nations have given to the country’s leaders, legislators, bureaucrats and officials.

Officials to whom these rules apply in accordance with Toshakhana guidelines are required to disclose to the Cabinet Division all gifts, presents and other similar materials they receive.

Government officials are expected to declare all gifts but can only retain those below a certain value.

The most expensive items must go to Toshakhana, but in some cases the recipient can buy them back at around 50% of their value. Imran increased this discount by 20% during his tenure.

