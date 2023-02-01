2 big T20I records at Narendra Modi Stadium

After a series win on a tricky Lucknow track, the Indian cricket team have finally arrived in Ahmedabad for the deciding match, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The stage is set for the Men in Blue and the Kiwis to win the deciding game and clinch the series. The home side will be eager to win the series before taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Mitchell Santner’s side return home for the next 2-game Test series against England.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand, here in this article we bring you some interesting T20I records and stats of the beautiful Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium.

Interesting Records and Stats of T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

The 22-meter Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad looks brilliant for hitters with several red and black dirt tracks available at the venue. A total of six T20Is have been contested in the stadium so far, with the chasing and defending teams managing to win three games. Overall, five of the six teams that struck first managed to break the 155 point mark.

Speaking of the Indian cricket team, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious four times so far here. The Indian team last played at this stadium in a five-game T20I series against England in March 2021 when they won the series by a 3-2 margin after winning the decider of the series.

Total matches played – 6

Games won at batt-3

Matches won in bowling first – 3

Average score of the 1st round – 174

Head-to-head records T20I:

Speaking of head-to-head competitions between India and New Zealand, the two teams have met in 24 T20Is so far, with the Men in Blue winning 13 times and New Zealand winning 10 times. . Only one game ended in a tie. On Indian soil, the two teams have faced each other on ten occasions, with the home side winning six games and New Zealand winning the rest.

Total matches IND vs NZ: 24

India won: 13

New Zealand won: ten

Attached: 1