DeSantis responds to Trump’s attacks by pointing to his re-election





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) brushed off former President Trump’s latest attacks on Tuesday with a simple message: check the dashboard.

Asked at a press conference about criticism of Trump over the weekend over his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis responded by recalling that he was re-elected last year by the largest margin. of all Republican Florida governors in the state’s modern history.

“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions. You must steer this ship. And the good thing is people are able to pass judgment on that — whether they re-elect you or not,” DeSantis said.

“And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we get re-elected. We won with the highest vote percentage of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida state history,” he added. “We won with the largest gross voting margin – over 1.5 million votes – that any gubernatorial candidate has ever had in Florida history.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brushed aside former President Donald Trump’s criticism of him by pointing to his historic re-election against former Rep. Charlie Crist. (AP)

Indeed, DeSantis beat former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) in November by a staggering 19-point margin. It was the biggest spread in a Florida gubernatorial race in four decades.

Trump lost his bid for re-election in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is now seeking to engineer a political comeback by running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. DeSantis is not in that race but is widely seen as a potential candidate.

DeSantis’ comments came days after Trump called out the Florida governor and former political ally while campaigning in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Trump-DeSantis rivalry nears boiling point

Trump accused DeSantis of “trying to rewrite history” when it came to his early handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, arguing that Florida was “closed for a long time” at the start of the pandemic.

In separate remarks to The Associated Press, Trump also took aim at DeSantis’ supposed presidential ambitions, saying running for the White House would be a “great act of disloyalty.”

Former President Trump took on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID pandemic and his potential run for president in 2024. (AP)

DeSantis hasn’t said much about his 2024 plans, though his advisers are actively preparing for a presidential campaign. If he decides to run, an announcement probably won’t be made until the end of the year.

This wasn’t the first time Trump has taken aim at DeSantis, who is seen as perhaps the biggest threat to the former president’s bid to reclaim the GOP nomination in 2024. For his part, DeSantis has largely ignored the criticisms of Trump and avoided mentioning it. directly.

After Trump took a swipe at DeSantis late last year, he shrugged it off as nothing more than “noise.” On Tuesday, he used a similar line.

“I roll out of bed. I have people attacking me from every angle,” he said. “It’s been happening for many, many years.”

