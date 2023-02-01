China-Russia summit in the spring. Xi Jinping will visit Moscow. Putin’s ex-speechwriter: coup increasingly possible





After the announcement of the end of 2022, the confirmation arrives. The Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia in the spring of 2023. This was revealed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrovat the news agency Cup. For the politician, the state trip will strengthen relations between the two states. Beijing has not denied the news so far. The only one to have made statements is the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning: China and Russia maintain close contacts at various levels to promote the development of the two countries. Regarding this particular visit, I currently have no information to share. Read also: US no to Zelensky on F16 fighters On the morning of January 31, US President Joe Biden also said no to the supply of F16 fighter in Kyiv. The day before also the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, had said it opposed the delivery of fighter jets, and China also called for a halt to arms shipments to Ukraine. The French President Emmanuel Macron on the contrary, he left a window open, not excluding a priori the possibility of making the F16s available. The request comes after the approval of the United States and Germany for the supply of tanks to kyiv, which will arrive in the spring. Coup in Moscow more and more possible Also new is Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter, Abbas Galyamovbelieves that a Rebellion in Moscow becomes a possibility. The Russian economy is deteriorating. The war is lost. There are more and more corpses coming back to Russia and the Russians will try to find an explanation for all this. Thus, they will realize that our The country is ruled by an old tyranta former dictator, said Gallyamov to alla NC. The blow, according to the former speechwriter, could come during this year (When the political situation changes and Russia is led by a hated president, and the war is really unpopular, then a coup will become a real possibility), but Gallyamov also thinks that Putin could cancel the elections presidential elections scheduled for March 2024. (all rights reserved)

