Pakistani court to indict former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on February 7





A Pakistani court announced on Tuesday that it will indict former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on February 7.

Khan, the 70-year-old cricketer turned politician, is in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as Prime Minister at a cut price from the state depositary called Toshakhana and sell them for profit.

An extra sessions court judge here, Zafar Iqbal, heard the case on Tuesday and set February 7 as the arraignment date, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan was also ordered to pay 20,000 rupees as bail, according to the report.

On October 21 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf had made “false statements and incorrect statements” regarding the gifts.

He was later disqualified by the ECP for making “false statements and incorrect statement” in the Toshakhana case.

According to ECP records, the gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana – the state depositary established in 1974 – for Rs 21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs 108 million.

According to Pakistani law, overseas gifts must be deposited with the Toshakhana or Treasury for valuation before allowing a recipient to keep them.

Government officials are required to report all gifts they receive, but they have a threshold below which they are not required to disclose the full value.

Larger gifts are sent to Toshakhana, although the recipient can redeem them with a discount of up to 50%.

On September 8 last year, the ousted prime minister admitted in a written response that he had sold at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister. Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Since his ousting, he has upped the ante on the ruling coalition led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce snap polls.

