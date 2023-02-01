Triggered by Indosurya Cs, Jokowi gives OJK 15 special orders!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The case of the savings and credit cooperative (KSP) which did not pay Wanaartha Life infuriated the government. In fact, none of the suspects have yet been convicted. At the same time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a special order to the Financial Services Authority (OJK). Fifteen powers are granted to the OJK as investigators of criminal acts in the financial services sector. This order was made by Government Regulation (PP) number 5 of 2023 regarding the investigation of criminal acts in the financial services sector. The settlement was signed by Jokowi on January 30, 2023. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As for what is meant by investigation of criminal acts in the financial services sector, it is a series of investigative actions aimed at seeking and collecting evidence with this evidence to shed light on criminal acts committed in the financial services sector and to find the suspect. In the regulations, the investigators for criminal acts in the financial services sector consist of investigators from the national police and the OJK. OJK investigators consist of police investigators, certain officials and certain employees who have been given special authority as investigators. When broken down, the 15 powers of OJK investigators are as follows. 1. Receive reports, notifications or complaints from anyone about criminal acts in the financial services industry. 2. Conduct research into the veracity of reports or information regarding criminal acts in the financial services industry. 3. Investigate anyone suspected of having committed or being involved in criminal acts in the financial services industry. 4. Summon, question and request information and evidence from anyone suspected of having committed or testifying in a criminal act in the financial services sector. 5. Request relevant authorities to take precautions against Indonesian and/or foreign citizens as well as deter foreigners suspected of committing criminal acts in the financial services sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20230201104001-17-410000/digegerkan-indosurya-cs-jokowi-beri-15-titah-khusus-ke-ojk

