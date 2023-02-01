How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary and failed miserably

If you want to know how not to censor a critical TV documentary, watch the behavior of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his reaction toIndia: the Modi questionthe BBC’s two-part exploration of its government’s approach to Indian Muslims and the conflicts and tensions that have arisen from its ideology and policies.

Since its publication, the government has engaged in an astonishing attempt to ban its screening and I, along with other petitioners, are challenging this censorship in the Supreme Court of India. But to understand what the government is so afraid of, you have to know the context. Indian Muslims constitute nearly 15% of the country’s population and number more than 200 million. India has the third largest Muslim population in the world, after Indonesia and Pakistan. It should have the largest by 2050.

The documentary begins with the backstory of an obscure politician who rises to national and international prominence and is treated by Western powers as a valuable ally and bulwark against Chinese domination of Asia.

Apracharak,or full-time missionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who had been attracted to the fascist organization as a child, Modi was assigned to work in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a mass political party guided by the RSS . Modi has an unexpected opportunity to lead the BJP government in his home state of Gujarat. Establishing a reputation as a strongman, he gained international notoriety for presiding over an anti-Muslim pogrom that left an estimated 2,000 dead.

Importantly, as the BBC documentary does, the pogrom came in the wake of the Godhra atrocity in February 2002, in which 59 Hindu activists and pilgrims traveling on a train were burned to death. during an attack by a group of Muslim extremists armed with stones and cans of gasoline. Modi is seeking to politically capitalize on this terrible chapter by demanding an early State Assembly election, stoking majority sentiment against the victims of the pogrom and insisting that only his party can stabilize the situation on the ground. . His political maneuverings, combined with his promise of economic advancement, secured his dominance of the state for the next twelve years, until he became prime minister in 2014. He began his first term promising development for all , but it soon becomes clear that his government is committed to nothing less than implementing the Hindu supremacist agenda of the RSS, undermining the secular foundations of India’s constitutional system.

The second episode examines the troubled relationship between Prime Minister Modi’s government and Indian Muslims following the start of his second term as prime minister in May 2019 with a boosted parliamentary majority. The reinstalled Modi government was quick to implement the RSS-BJP’s hardcore agenda by first removing the special status that Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, enjoyed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and suppressing any sign of an opposition with overwhelming military and paramilitary force; then by enacting a Citizenship Amendment Act that openly discriminates against Muslims and brutally cracking down on the large protests that change sparked. Episode two also effectively and movingly highlights the periodic violence unleashed against Muslims by Hindu extremist groups, the blaming of victims by authorities, and the immunity abusers have enjoyed in many cases.

It is understandable that the BJP government declined to comment on the allegations when asked to do so by the reporters making the documentary. A sober way to deal with the fallout from India: the Modi question would have been for the government to play it down, perhaps to say they disagreed with the direction and message of the documentary and with some of the comments from interviewees. Even an answer without comment would have been better than what followed.

Everyone knows that the real offense committed by the BBC film was to investigate and establish the umbilical link between the highly controversial role of Modis in the Gujarat pogrom of 2002 and the panoply of government policies of the BJP post -2019 that discriminate and target Muslims in muscular, violent and toxic new ways and on an unprecedented scale. But the government found itself unable to tell the truth about this genuine objection to the documentary.

Instead, as soon as the first episode was released in the UK and started appearing on YouTube and other websites without permission, it launched a firestorm of dubious accusations against the documentary and its creators. Bias, lack of objectivity and, frankly, a lingering colonial mindset are clearly visible, charged Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. He called the film a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative while admitting he hadn’t actually watched it. Anonymous officials were quoted in Indian mainstream media making the bizarre allegation that the film was an attempt to denigrate the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India.

In an action that could have come straight out ofOne thousand nine hundred eighty four, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary invoked an emergency provision of the infamous Information Technology Rules 2021 (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Code of Ethics) to issue instructions for block multiple YouTube videos and over 50 tweets related to episode one material. A government adviser explained that the documentary undermined India’s sovereignty and integrity and could negatively impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries. [and] also public order in the country. It should be noted that 17 cases challenging the constitutionality of these rules, which were before various Indian high courts, are currently being considered by the Supreme Court separately from our own writ petition.

Everyone I know has watched or will watch both episodes soon.

The reaction on the ground to the restraining orders against the first episode was immediate and instructive. The downloads, obtained in various ways, were widely shared. Mass screenings were held in public places by opposition political parties, independent organizations, self-formed film groups and students in several parts of India and people flocked to watch the banned film. In Delhi, university authorities called in the police force and tried forcefully to stop students from holding campus screenings, sparking greater interest and enthusiasm for the film. Everyone I know has watched or will watch both episodes soon.

A little sheepishly, the BJP government has let it be known that it has no intention of blocking episode two, which apparently does not violate India’s 2021 IT rules and can still be watched on a website or two. as well as unauthorized downloads. The government seems to have belatedly realized that censorship and bans only bring a Streisand effect. Look for it.