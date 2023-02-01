Court sets February 7 to charge Imran Khan in Thoshakhana remand





The court announced the date the PTI chief failed to appear in court in connection with Thoshakhana’s dismissal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-January 31, 2023) A local court decided on Tuesday to bring charges against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced February 7 as the date of the indictment.

The court set Imran Khan’s indictment date after the PTI leader failed to appear before him in the said case.

At the start of the hearing, lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared in court to represent the head of the PTI. The judge asked the lawyer to present the power of attorney.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer argued that the power of attorney could not be submitted until Imran Khan’s personal appearance. The ECP lawyer asked the court to issue arrest warrants for Khan.

The lawyer for the head of the PTI, meanwhile, told the judge that they had presented their client’s medical certificate during the last hearing. He maintained that attorney Ali Gohar, the PTI leader’s lead lawyer, would appear in court in five minutes.

The court then requested a power of attorney from lawyer Bukhari.

ECP’s lawyer objected to Imran Khan’s attorney’s power of attorney, saying they should post surety bonds as assurance of Khan’s attendance. He also asked the court to issue arrest warrants against the head of the PTI for his failure to appear.

After hearing both parties, the court rejected the ECP lawyer’s demands and ordered Imran Khan to post bail of 20,000 rupees to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

Last year, in November, the ECP, in a consensus verdict in reference to Toshakana, disqualified Imran Khan, finding that the leader of the PTI was no longer a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP found that the head of the PTI submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices under section 63(1)(p).

The Elections Monitor also said Khan had made “false statements and incorrect statements, therefore he also committed the offense of corrupt practices set out in Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017”.

The offence, he said, was punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act 2017 and permitted prosecution and follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act . In addition, the ECP also sent a referral to a lower court to file criminal charges in the case.

The trial court on November 22 upheld the Electoral Commission’s proposed reference Toshakhana against Khan on charges of corrupt practices, but he denied all such charges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/court-set-feb-7-to-indict-imran-khan-in-thosh-1634398.html

