Boris Johnson on Fox praises bipartisan support for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attached anchor Bret Bayer on Fox News on Tuesday and discussed the current state of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

You were the first Western leader to visit Ukraine and meet President Zelensky in Kyiv. As you look at the map now and what has happened since then. What do you see and hear from President Zelensky? Baier asked Johnson.

So I was back in Ukraine just a few weeks ago, and, you know, the situation is a little better in Kyiv. But I saw the devastation around this city, the ruined lives, the buildings totally destroyed. And that’s nothing compared to what’s happening in the areas Putin is still attacking, Johnson replied, asking:

And so the message that I really have Bret for you, for all of our viewers, is that now is not the time to delay any support for Ukraine. Now is the time to double our support. Give them what they need, be it tanks or long-range artillery fire. They must expel Putin from all the territory. And I know how people in America have done an amazing job. The sooner Putin leaves Ukraine and the sooner we return to stability and the more the message we send to people like China, the West, America, the UK is powerful, the West will not tolerate aggressive attempts to change borders by force.

You wrote in an editorial about Putin, he paved the way for Ukraine’s entry into NATO, and then you write, instead of punishing him properly, Putin. We responded with a policy of “cowardly appeasement”. Ukrainians should be given everything they need to end this war as soon as possible. Do you think there is a lack of will? Do you feel like you were right on Capitol Hill? Baier then asked.

So I come talked to Lindsey Graham. I talked to Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, President McCarthy, lots of others. I find there’s a tremendous amount of bipartisan support, Johnson replied, adding:

And look, I want to pay tribute to the Biden administration. What they did, what Joe did, what Joe Biden did, what all of his people did in very difficult circumstances, is they stepped in and gave Ukraine what she needed. What I think we all need to do now is go further and save time, save money, save lives and give Ukrainians what they need. And you mentioned the calming point. It all goes back to our failure in 2014 to properly punish Putin for what he did. And we imposed sanctions, but they weren’t really very harsh. But we basically allowed him to invade Ukraine, invaded. You remember he took Crimea and he took the eastern parts of Donbass. And then he continued to twist the knife into the wound. And we never really punished him for it.

You know you said something in a British documentary about Putin that you felt like he was threatening you in one of the conversations you had about me being able to fire a missile basically for you eliminate. Yeah. The Russians pushed back against this characterization very harshly. Some of your own countrymen have asked about this. Here is Nigel Farage on our airwaves the other day,” Baier said before airing the clip.

As always with Boris Johnson. You know, lots of personality, lots of colors. Beautiful story. But when it comes to facts, when it comes to details, when it comes to absolute truth, I think Boris Johnson’s relationship to these things is somewhat loose, to put it mildly,” Farage says in the clip.

I wanted you to respond to that, added Baier.

Well listen, I think the Kremlin and I don’t know if Nigel speaks for the Kremlin, but the Kremlin is legendary for its complete refusal to tell the truth about anything that happens in Ukraine, Johnson replied, adding :

I think what Putin was trying to do was scare me… Bret, what he was trying to do was reduce it to a story about a nuclear standoff between Russia and NATO. And that’s what he’s talking about. You know, I don’t want to hurt myself with a missile. He wants it to be about Russia versus NATO, and he wants to drag out the whole nuclear issue. We must avoid being sucked down this rabbit hole. That’s not what it’s about. It is about the invasion of a completely innocent country.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

