RI President Joko Widodo: There is a lot of palace work, I don’t often have contact with future heads of state





Do not bite the palate, because of the work done the palace a lot, no problem presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate. Thursday (26/1/2023) last week, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Surya Paloh met at the presidential palace in Jakarta. The meeting between the two was confirmed by Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmuddin, a day later. News Agency Quote Included betweenthis meeting was in the spotlight as it took place amid reports that the president was planning to reshuffle ministers or a reshuffle in Indonesia’s forward cabinet. The reshuffle is due to pressure from PDI Perjuangan politicians for the president to reshuffle NasDem party ministers after the party said it would nominate Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. In the advanced cabinet, there are three ministers from the NasDem party, namely the minister of environment and forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the minister of communication and information technology Johnny G. Plate and the minister of agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. However, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked a number of parties not to link the affairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates (capres-cawapres) before the 2024 elections. “It’s the business of the party, the business of the coalition. The business of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates is the business of the party or the coalition of parties. What’s the president’s business? President Joko Widodo told reporters as he attended the peak of the 8th Anniversary Celebration (HUT) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in Jakarta on Tuesday (31/1/2023) evening. He answered questions regarding his meeting with NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh and Anies Baswedan’s declaration as presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. President Joko Widodo said he has a lot of work to do, so it is best to stop the habit of linking the Palace to the issue of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 election . “Don’t be associated with the Palace often, just a little with the Palace. The Palace has a lot of work to do,” he said. However, on several occasions, President Joko Widodo has expressed his support for a number of personalities who will stand in the presidential elections of 2024. Among others, the Minister of Defense who is also the general president of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and the General Chairman of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra. The announcement of Anies Baswedan as the Democratic and PKS presidential candidate came days after President Joko Widodo met with Ketum NasDem Surya Paloh.



Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/02/01/101456/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-pekerjaan-istana-banyak-jangan-sering-dihubung-hubungkan-dengan-calon-kepala-negara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos