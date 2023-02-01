



The Russian Foreign Ministry appeared to confirm Chinese dictator Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow on Monday, calling Xi’s presence in the country a “central event on the bilateral agenda for 2023”. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, asked about her counterpart’s statement in Moscow on Tuesday, declined to confirm such a visit, stressing instead the close commercial and political ties between the two countries. Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are each other’s closest allies and the two enjoy close personal ties. Xi and Putin last spoke in a video call on Dec. 30. They developed a tradition of ending the year together, after which the Kremlin claimed Putin had invited Xi to visit Russia. On this occasion, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also refused to confirm or deny Xi’s travel plans. Xi has largely refused to leave Beijing since the Chinese coronavirus pandemic began in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. He broke his international non-travel streak in September, visiting neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and met Putin himself at the Shanghai Cooperation. meeting of the Organization (OCS) in the latter country is a priority. “This year, Russia and China will join efforts to further strengthen and promote bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping on an official visit this spring,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, according to the Russian News Agency. Cup. “We assume that this will be the central event on the bilateral agenda for 2023.” Communist China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are trying to forge a new world order in which the rules of the world are made in Beijing and Moscow instead of Washington, a Lithuanian MP has told Breitbart News. https://t.co/xnAkwudUEF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 1, 2022 The Russian Foreign Ministry did not say that Xi Jinping had accepted Putin’s invitation. “Amid drastic changes in the geopolitical situation, our countries have managed to coordinate their foreign policy courses in order to maintain world peace and stability,” the foreign ministry said, omitting the ongoing Russian invasion of the year. Ukraine neighbors this assessment, “to settle regional conflicts, to overcome confrontation and promote a unifying agenda. “In cooperation with our counterparts, we have taken consistent action to counter US attempts to achieve global dominance by promoting the concept of a rules-based order,” the statement concluded. The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted China’s status as Russia’s biggest trading partner, “a status it has held for more than a decade”, and claimed that Putin’s government was seeking to increase the volume of Sino-Russian trade to 200 billion dollars in 2023. Russia is one of the few countries with which China has a trade deficit, which tripled in 2022 as Beijing increased its neighbor’s crude oil spending. While the Chinese Communist Party has remained nominally neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has protested sanctions against Russia stemming from its military belligerence by engaging in large-scale purchases of Russian fossil fuels. . Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to confirm Xi Jinping’s alleged visit to Moscow during her regular press briefing on Tuesday. In the same interview, Zelensky called on “Chinese companies” to rebuild the destroyed parts of Ukraine after the war ended. Ukraine maintains friendly relations with China despite the Communist Party’s financial support of Russia and is a member of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global project that China uses to trap poor countries in peace deals. loan predators which often result in the expansion of its influence in Beijing. these countries and sometimes seize properties when loans are in default. Most recently, at this month’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Zelensky’s wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, delivered a personal letter from Zelensky to Xi to members of the Party delegation. Chinese Communist at the event. It was a gesture and an invitation to dialogue and I very much hope that there will be a response to this invitation, said Zelenska. Follow Frances Martel onFacebookandTwitter.

