Pakistan bombing raises fears of security breach, 100 dead





PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) Pakistani authorities rushed on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, triggering an explosion at a crowded mosque inside a highly secure police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast rose to 100.

Monday morning’s bombing, which injured at least 225, raised alarm among officials over a major security breach at a time when Pakistan’s Taliban, the main anti-government militant group, has stepped up attacks, targeting in particular the police and the army.

In a televised address to Parliament on Tuesday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif accused the Pakistani Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, of carrying out the attack, saying they were operating from neighboring Afghan territory and demanding that the Afghan Taliban act against them. A TTP commander previously claimed responsibility, but a spokesperson for the group later dismissed the TTP from the carnage, saying its policy was not to attack mosques.

More than 300 worshipers were praying in the Sunni mosque, and more were approaching, when the suicide bomber set off his bulletproof vest, officials said. The blast blew off part of the roof and what remained collapsed, injuring many others, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer.

Rescuers worked through the night and into Tuesday morning, removing mounds of debris to reach worshipers still trapped under the rubble. The death toll rose as more bodies were found and several seriously injured people died, said Mohammad Asim, spokesman for the government hospital in Peshawar.

Most of the victims were police officers, he said.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating how the suicide bomber was able to reach the mosque, which is inside a walled-in police headquarters called Police Lines. The complex is located in a highly secure area of ​​Peshawar which includes other government buildings.

Yes, it was a security breach, said Ghulam Ali, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital.

Akhtar Ali Shah, a former regional interior secretary formerly based in Peshawar, said it was not an impulsive attack.

It was the work of a well-organized group, he told The Associated Press. He added that those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound and had probably entered it several times for reconnaissance or even to lay explosives in advance.

It’s not a security flaw, it’s a security flaw, he said. From all entry points, there are multiple layers of security that you must pass through with identity checks.

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson condemned the Peshawar attack. Terrorism is indefensible and targeting worshipers is unacceptable. The United States stands ready to support Pakistan in its recovery and reconstruction efforts, she said.

Addressing parliament, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said investigators suspected the suicide bomber had been helped by someone from the families of government employees who live in the compound near the mosque. He said 97 of the 100 dead were members of the police and 27 officers remained in critical condition.

The military media wing declined an Associated Press interview request for the Army Chief of Staff. Asim Munir, who took office in November, has yet to make any media appearances.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Pakistan Mosque Terror Attack

Kamran Bangash, provincial secretary general of Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, blamed the instability on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government.

The government has failed to improve the economy and the law and order situation, and it should step down to pave the way for early parliamentary elections, he said. The party leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, denounced the attack.

The bombing comes as Pakistan grapples with political and economic crises following disputed elections and unprecedented floods last summer that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than 2 million houses and at one point submerged up to a third of the country.

Sharif visited a hospital in Peshawar after the bombing and vowed to take tough action against those behind the attack. On Tuesday he dismissed criticism of his government and called for unity. My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistani elements. We can fight our political battles later, he tweeted.

Shortly after the explosion, a Pakistani Taliban commander, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter.

But hours later, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani said it was not the group’s policy to target mosques, seminaries and religious places and that those who participated in such acts could do so. facing sanctions under the TTP policy. His statement did not explain why a TTP commander had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan, which is predominantly Sunni Muslim, has seen an upsurge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with government forces.

The Pakistani Taliban are the dominant militant group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and Peshawar has been the scene of frequent attacks. In 2014, a Pakistani Taliban faction attacked a military-run school in Peshawar and killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.

But the Islamic State of Khorasan province, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State group and a rival of the Taliban, has also been behind deadly attacks in Pakistan in recent years. Overall, violence has increased since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021, as US and NATO troops withdrew from the country after 20 years of war.

The TTP is distinct but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. It has led an insurgency in Pakistan for the past 15 years, seeking stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of its government-detained members and a reduction in the Pakistani military presence in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that ‘he’s been using as a base for a long time.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Taliban claimed one of their operatives shot and killed two intelligence officers, including the director of the counterterrorism branch of the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence. Security officials said on Monday the gunman was killed in a shootout near the Afghan border.

The Taliban-run Afghan Foreign Ministry said it was saddened to hear that many people lost their lives in Peshawar and condemned the attacks on worshipers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the Middle East, tweeted his condolences, saying the Peshawar bombing was a horrific attack.

Terrorism for any reason and anywhere is indefensible, he said.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writer Riazat Butt in Islamabad contributed to this report.

