US senator blasts Erdogan turkeys, calls for sanctions and no F-16s

 


US Senator Chris Van Hollen criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, calling for new sanctions against Ankara as it continues to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO.

The Democratic senator also criticized Turkey for its negative role in the fight against IS, especially in Syria.

I believe Erdogan has led Turkey down a very wrong path, and I have also witnessed this as we approach the elections he has called for mid-May, Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen cited false accusations against the mayor of Istanbul and Erdogans cracking down on opposition parties. Thus, it clearly does not respect the rules of free and fair elections.

Last week, Erdogan declared that his country’s legislative and presidential elections would take place in May.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was banned from politics last year over criticism of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council after it called for new elections following its landslide victory over the Erdogans party.

But what has drawn the ire of US officials and lawmakers is Turkey’s continued opposition to offers from Finland and Sweden in the NATO alliance.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, the West has convinced the two Nordic countries to apply for NATO membership. But Turkey has demanded concessions from Finland and Sweden, including the handing over of individuals Turkey calls terrorists.

And Turkey has threatened a ground invasion into northern Syria against Kurdish fighters who have proven to be vital partners for the United States in the fight against Islamic State.

The Turkish threat has been suspended for the time being following repeated warnings from the Biden administration and the Pentagon against continuing such an operation.

Senator Chris Van Hollen speaks during a Senate foreign relations hearing on December 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey also bombed a base in Syria last November, which the United States said posed a direct threat to the security of American forces.

Asked about the way forward with Turkey, the US senator, who is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said coordination with the European Union is needed to consider potentially different types of sanctions if Erdogan continues to block Turkey. entry of Finland and Sweden. .

You know, the Turkish economy is not in very good shape, Van Hollen said during an event with the American company Al-Monitor.

He also pointed to Turkey’s request for US F-16 fighter jets. Turkey was previously kicked out of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program because it purchased Russian air defense systems, which NATO allies said would threaten their security.

Since then, they have been pushing to acquire the F-16s needed to update their current fleet of outdated jets.

The Biden administration has expressed support for the sale of F-16s, worth about $20 billion. However, bipartisan opposition in both houses of Congress makes this unlikely.

And in the event the Biden administration decides to notify Congress of its approval of the sale, Van Hollen said a resolution of disapproval will be filed. Obviously the president can veto it, but I don’t think the president wants to see this notification under [his approval].

Read more: US says US troops face direct threat after Turkish airstrikes in Syria

