T20I Record and Statistics at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

A total of 30 overs were bowled by the spinners, the most by them in a T20I among the full members in the second game of Lucknow witnessed a spin fest in which the Indian side managed to seal the deal by a six wicket margin against New Zealand. With the series now level 1-1, the action now moves on to the third and deciding match on Wednesday 01 February 2023, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For more on the Lucknow encounter, the BlackCaps struck first and posted just 99/8 on the board in their 20 overs allowed. Except for Shivam Mavi, the other six Indian bowlers were among the wickets on a spin-friendly surface. In response, the Kiwis managed to drag the clash into the final as the hosts also struggled against the visitors’ spin bowling. Suryakumar Yadav kept his cool not to go out on 26 of 31 and even the series for his team. The Men in Blue will be concerned about the T20 form of the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, especially with another talented player Prithvi Shaw who warmed up the bench in the first two games. For the tourists, Finn Allen did not live up to expectations and hopes for a good score to his credit in the last game. The stage is set for Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santners to win the deciding match and clinch the series at the magnificent Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium. The home side will be looking to pick up a win before taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while the Kiwis head home to lock horns with England and their Bazzball approach in a two-game Test series. IND vs NZ: T20I head-to-head records Speaking of head-to-head competitions, the two sides have met in 24 T20 internationals so far, with the Asian giants winning 13 times and New Zealand winning ten. One game ended in a tie. In India, the two have faced each other in ten games, with the home side winning six times and the Kiwis the rest. Matches played 24 India won 13 New Zealand won ten Attached 1 IND vs NZ: T20I Record and Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The 22-yard in Ahmedabad looks brilliant for hitters with several red and black dirt tracks available on the site. Five of the six teams that struck first broke the 155 point mark. A total of six T20Is have been played so far, with both hunting and defending teams managing to win three games each. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious four times so far here. They last played here in a five-game T20I series against England in March 2021 when they won the series by a 3-2 margin after winning the decider. Matches played 6 Games won at bat first 3 Matches won in bowling first 3 Average 1st innings score 174 For a better experience: Download the CricTracker application from the IOS app store and Google Play Store

