Xi Jinping expected to visit Moscow on anniversary of Ukraine invasion





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia at the invitation of Vladimir Putin on the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced. This year, Russia and China will join efforts to further strengthen and promote bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping on an official visit this spring, the statement from Russian diplomacy reads. He added that the Kremlin was assuming that would be the central event on the bilateral agenda for 2023. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not cite a specific date for the planned visit, while officials in Beijing have yet to confirm the announcement from Russian diplomacy. If the Chinese president arrives in Moscow, it will be Xi’s first visit to Russia since the all-out war on Ukraine. So far, China has tried to maintain a delicate balance by publicly supporting the invasion of Moscow. Putin had invited his Asian ally to visit Russia in December. We are expecting you, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring for a state visit to Moscow, he said in a lengthy opening statement broadcast on state television. In response, China said there was a difference in the approach of the developing alliance. Beijing also said it would maintain its objective and fair position. In November, China issued scathing criticism of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, including Putin’s non-disclosure of his invasion plans. According to a Chinese official, Putin did not tell Xi the truth, the Financial Times reported. China regrets that Moscow’s non-disclosure threatened the safety of thousands of Chinese nationals who were in Ukraine when the war broke out. However, recently, the foreign ministries of the two countries pledged to deepen their comprehensive bilateral partnership and strategic cooperation. Over the past decade, Heads of State have held some 40 meetings. These include bilateral visits, meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums and other events. We will work hard to push Russia-China relations to a higher level for the sake of bilateral progress and for the benefit of our peoples, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. China has been considered Russia’s biggest trading partner for more than a decade. The Asian nation, alongside India, is Russia’s largest oil importer, in addition to being the second-largest pipeline supplier and fourth-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

The source:

Yahoo! News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tvpworld.com/65961922/xi-jinping-likely-to-visit-moscow-around-anniversary-of-ukraine-invasion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos