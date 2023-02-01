Imran faces indictment in Toshakhana case on February 7





ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad ruled on Tuesday that charges against former Pakistani Prime Minister and President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the Foreign Gifts, or Toshakhana, referral case will be framed on February 7.

The referral, filed by the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, alleges that Khan failed to disclose the gifts he received and the proceeds of their reported sales.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Khan made false statements regarding the gifts, resulting in his temporary disqualification under the Constitution. Subsequently, he went to court to seek criminal charges against Khan for allegedly misleading officials about gifts from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

Khan, who is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained in an assassination attempt, requested a waiver from the hearing.

At the start of the hearing, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal questioned Khan’s lack of power of attorney. Saad Hasan, ECP’s lawyer, argued that he could not be introduced until Khan appeared in court himself.

In response to both, Ali Bukhari, the opposition party lawyer, claimed that a medical certificate for Khan had been submitted, but the judge instructed the PTI lawyer to present the power of attorney.

During the hearing, a disagreement arose between the lawyers of the PTI and the ECP, leading the latter to ask the court to issue arrest warrants against the former prime minister.

Judge Iqbal then ordered Khan to submit bonds worth Rs 20,000 and to appear in court in person for the next hearing.

The case centers on a government department known as the Toshakhana which in Mughal times referred to the treasures kept by the princely rulers of the subcontinents to store and display the gifts bestowed upon them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are permitted to retain those below a certain value.

The most expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases the recipient can buy them back at around 50% of their value, a discount which Khan increased by 20% during his tenure.

The ruling coalition has claimed for months that Khan and his wife, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags and perfumes.

