Muslim says he is delaying protest against Torah burning near Israeli embassy in Sweden





JTA A Muslim has reported a protest that allegedly involved burning a Torah scroll outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm last weekend. The man, identified in reports only as a 34-year-old Egyptian writer living in Sweden, is believed to have received approval from Swedish authorities for the protest, which is believed to have come following the recent burning of a Koran by politicians extreme right outside. of a mosque in Denmark. The man told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter that he was trying to stir up a debate and denounce a double standard in the treatment of Muslims and Jews in Sweden. He also said he believed a provocative protest outside the Israeli embassy would shed more light on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. My action does not target the Swedish Jewish minority. I stand in front of the Israeli embassy because I want to remember the killing of Palestinian children by Israel, he said. He added that he had only postponed his plan. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms I will still carry out my actions, it is important to me. I will submit a new application next week, he said. Protesters burn a portrait of Danish-Swedish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan outside the Swedish consulate general in Istanbul on January 22, 2023. (Yasin AKGUL/AFP) Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, whose far-right Hard Line party does not sit in government, burned a Koran on January 21 in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ hints that his country might block Sweden’s bid to join the NATO. The fire sparked an outcry in Turkey and across the Islamic world. On Monday, the US State Department warned US citizens residing in Turkey to avoid churches and synagogues because they could be targets of retaliatory terrorist attacks. Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, tweeted last week that his embassy was working with Swedish authorities to successfully thwart the Torah burning. But a rabbi involved in interfaith work in Sweden told The Jerusalem Post he credits Muslim leaders with dissuading the protest organizer. The burning of the Torah scroll was prevented thanks to the leadership of the Muslim community in Sweden, said Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen, who previously served as the rabbi of the Jewish community of Malm in southern Sweden. HaCohen is now the director of Amanah, an interfaith organization that connects Swedish Jews and Muslims. The Jewish and Muslim clergy had spoken out against the desecration of sacred texts in protest since the burning of the Koran. It is with deep concern that we again witness manifestations of Islamophobic hatred in the streets of Sweden. Once again, racists and extremists are allowed to abuse democracy and free speech to normalize hatred against one of Sweden’s religious minorities, by burning the Koran, Amanah said in a statement. .

