Apology issued after N-word video of Chelsea player Mudryk





Comment this story Comment LONDON An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted to social media. The striker, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 millionrecited the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year. He has now deleted the video. Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted to his TikTok account last July, his representative reportedly told Britain’s Sun newspaper. While his intention was only to recite the lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts that it was not appropriate. The video has since been deleted. Chelsea did not respond to a request for comment. Anti-racism group Kick it Out said it condemns the use of the N-word in any context. The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by football personalities can only serve to drive people away from the game. It is important that footballers use their important platform in a positive way and have been encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk recognized the harm caused by his use of this offensive slur, he said. Mudryk, a 22-year-old Ukraine international, made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month and is part of a squad revamp by US owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/apology-issued-after-chelsea-player-mudryks-n-word-video/2023/01/31/45221cfc-a158-11ed-8b47-9863fda8e494_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

