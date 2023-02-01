Trump committee burns cash in first few months, new documents show





Despite these high expenses, the fundraising committee that had money in the bank in December still distributed significant funds to the Trump campaign committee, allowing it to pay staff and fund various campaign initiatives during the vacation.

But high fundraising costs are an ominous sign, as the early days of campaigns are often a time for candidates to easily raise money from eager donors.

Trump has important fundraising work to do ahead of what could be a grueling election cycle. His campaign brought in just $3 million in cash, compared to the more than $19 million his campaign had at the same time in the 2020 election cycle. Four years ago, the then-president had only no competitive primary approach either.

Past presidents’ fundraising numbers would still be enviable for many candidates. December is typically a slow fundraising month, and the fundraising committee raised more than $15 million in October and November, mostly before the launch of Trump’s presidential campaign. Falling rates of return from digital fundraising is an issue that has plagued many candidates. But Trump was once seen as the exception to his parties’ digital fundraising woes, as he raised record sums online during the 2020 election cycle and continued to raise large sums of money after leaving his offices. functions in 2021.

President Trump raised $21.3 million in the last quarter, proving he’s an unstoppable force that continues to dominate politics, said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. The campaign has set up an operation like no other both nationally and in the first states since its announcement. The President will lead an aggressive, fully funded campaign to take our country back from Joe Biden and the Democrats who seek to destroy our country.

Trump will always benefit from significant external funds. A supporting super PAC, MAGA Inc., said it has $54 million in cash at the end of 2022 and will likely seek to target potential GOP adversaries a costly part of any campaign.

Overall, Trump’s fundraising committee spent more than $250,000 on top political consultants and staff, while his campaign spent more than $330,000 on staff and consultants.

The Joint Fundraising Committee paid more than $4,400 to GS2LAW PLLC, the law firm representing Trump in his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over audio of their interviews published by Woodward. Other major campaign expenses in December included $67,000 spent at Mar-a-Lago and a $5,000 donation to the Iowa Republican Party.

The filings give clues to who exactly worked with Trump early in his campaign. Aides say the Trumps 2024 operation, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from the Trumps Mar-a-lago club, is expected to be more scrappy than the big 2020 campaign based on a sharp rise in Virginia.

More than $50,000 went to pay advisers like Boris Epshteyn and Christina Bobb, who assisted the former president in his many court cases. The fundraising arm also paid longtime Trump aides like Lynne Patton, who worked closely with the Trump family for years and had been with Trump since his first campaign, and social media director Dan Scavino. of Trump in the White House who will continue this work on the campaign.

Other aides included in the filing include Margo Martin, who worked for Trump in the White House and went on to serve as a press and communications aide for his re-election, Liz (Harrington) Shrew, a spokeswoman for Trump which appears frequently in right-wing media. , Justin Caporale, an aide to Melania Trump turned operations adviser, and Danny Tiso, press officer for the campaign.

Vincent Haley and Ross Worthington, Trump’s top political advisers and speechwriters who worked with him in the White House, are on the campaign payroll. And so do two of the people frequently at Trump’s side: Natalie Harp, the young OAN anchor-turned-assistant, and Walt Nauta, Trump’s former White House military aide who moved to Florida to continue working for Trump. and found himself at the center of the Trumps documentary drama Mar-a-lago.

