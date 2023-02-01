Donald Trump says nothing in New York fraud lawsuit filing





Video footage obtained by Insider shows Trump being deposed as part of the NY AG’s investigation into his company. Trump repeatedly invoked the 5th Amendment and refused to answer questions. Trump has previously questioned why an innocent person would plead the 5th. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment when it was filed last summer as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his business practices, footage shows obtained by Insider on Tuesday.

“This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country,” Trump began in his seven-minute opening statement on Aug. 10. “There has never been another president, or perhaps even another politician, who has been persecuted, harassed, and in every other way, unjustly treated like President Donald J. Trump.”

“Anyone in my position who wouldn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said.

“The Constitution of the United States exists for that very purpose,” Trump said. “And I would use it to the fullest and defend myself against this malicious attack from this administration, this attorney general’s office, and all other attacks on my family, my business, and our country.”

Trump concluded his remarks by saying he “respectfully” declined to answer questions while sitting under oath.

“For all the other reasons provided in my response, which is incorporated here in full, I decline to answer the question,” the former president said at the start of the questioning, a phrase he repeated twice. before moving on to the shorter answer: “Same answer.”

Trump said “the same answer” time and time again as he was pressed about the Trump Organization’s business dealings, asked about its top executives and presented with financial documents.

At times, Trump appeared weary of the deposition, leaning back in his chair and crossing his arms. He announced last year that he had invoked the 5th Amendment in James’ investigation. The August statement was particularly noteworthy given Trump’s earlier suggestion that only the guilty would invoke the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

“You see the mob taking the Fifth,” he said in April 2018. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Trump addressed his change of heart about invoking the 5th Amendment in his statement last August.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment? “”, Did he declare. “Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit became the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake media, you have no choice.”

James’ investigation of the Trump Organization culminated in a mass fraud lawsuit in September against the former president, his three eldest children and his business.

James is seeking to permanently ban the Trumps from doing business in New York and pursue $250 million in penalties. The state attorney general’s office is also calling for the appointment of an independent monitor to “oversee the Trump Organization’s compliance, financial reporting, valuations, and disclosures to lenders, insurers, and tax authorities” for at least less than five years.

James said Trump “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to further enrich himself and cheat the system” and “repeatedly and persistently manipulated asset values ​​to trick banks into lending money to the Trump organization.

“Pretending to have money you don’t have is not the art of the deal,” James said, referring to the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir and book of business advice. the art of flight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/video-donald-trump-say-nothing-ny-ag-fraud-lawsuit-deposition-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos