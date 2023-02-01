Boris Johnson is now on Putin’s blacklist as former PM among 4 warned of Kremlin attack | United Kingdom | News





Boris Johnson has been warned he could be one of the main targets of a potential list of prominent Putin British officials. The Russian president has previously been accused of ruthlessly dispatching his enemies inside and outside Russia’s borders. The Kremlin tyrant was linked to the poisonings of Alexander Litvinenko and Sergey Skripal, who were both living in the UK at the time they were targeted.

Mr Litvinenko, a former KGB officer, died a painful death in 2006, after ingesting polonium which was allegedly sprinkled in his tea during a meeting with two Russian men in a London hotel. Mr Skripal, a former GRU officer, and his daughter Yulia, both survived an attempted Novichok poisoning in Salisbury in 2018. Bellingcat, the open-source investigative outlet, later identified two Russian intelligence officers – Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin – as carrying out the attack. Britain’s full-fledged support for Ukraine after Putin’s decision to invade last February has raised fears that British politicians and government officials could be targeted by the Kremlin for political assassination. A security expert has told Express.co.uk that Boris Johnson could well become a top target for Putin’s murderous assassins. Glen Grant, a former British army lieutenant colonel and now an expert working for the Baltic Security Foundation, said the former prime minister was vulnerable.

He said: “Johnson could be on the list, but only because they might struggle to find or attack others and Johnson is more open. “But he’s also the most unpredictable in terms of movement and activity, so it would be nearly impossible for them to target him without monstrous resources.” Mr Grant added that other people likely to be on a putative Putin kill list include the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as well as the UK’s defense chief and the heads of MI5 and of MI6 – Sir Tony Radakin, Ken McCallum and Richard. Moore respectively. His comments follow Mr Johnson’s claims in a BBC Two documentary that Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a telephone conversation ahead of the war in Ukraine. Mr Johnson was visiting Kyiv at the time when he received ‘the most extraordinary call’ from Moscow. The former prime minister had tried to dissuade Putin from continuing his invasion, stressing that the war would be disastrous for the Russian economy and would strengthen NATO and bring it closer to its borders. READ MORE:Royal Navy workers used super glue to fix the Trident submarine

He recalled: “He threatened me at one point, and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that. . “But I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.” The Kremlin dismissed the allegations and called Mr Johnson a liar. Mr Grant told the Express that any Russian attack on the UK would result in a ‘huge and devastating’ NATO response and suggested Putin was not ‘stupid enough’ to try it. Russia stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s Donbass region on Monday, as heavy fighting continued around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said there was a “realistic possibility” that Putin’s army would continue to make local gains. DO NOT MISS

However, they doubted that the Russians had enough men and equipment to make an “operationally significant” breakthrough. The head of NATO expects a new major Russian offensive in the coming weeks. Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in South Korea on Monday that he had seen no evidence that Putin was trying to reduce the fighting. He said, “We see the opposite. We see that [the Russians] prepare for more war, that they mobilize more soldiers, more than 200,000, and potentially even more than that. “Let them actively acquire new weapons, more ammunition, increase their own production, but also acquire more weapons from other authoritarian states like Iran and North Korea.” President Zelensky has urged Western leaders to speed up the delivery of arms to Ukraine to help its army beat back the Russians.

