Iriana Joko Widodo buys Bakpia during her visit to Yogyakarta





TIMESINDONESIA, YOGYAKARTA – The wife of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Iriana Joko Widodo, bought bakpia. He did so when he visited Bakpia Pathuk Sentra Village in Ngampilan Village, Ngampilan Kemantren, Yogyakarta City on Tuesday (31/1/2023) afternoon. During her visit, Iriana was accompanied by the wife of the Indonesian Vice President, Wury Ma’ruf Amin and members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM). Advertising Upon arrival at the bakpia center, Iriana was greeted with smiling faces by several Yogyakarta regional government and municipal government officials as well as Yogyakarta city residents. This visit is the first visit in 2023 or after the revocation of the PPKM policy by the government. President of the Sumekar Cooperative and owner of Bakpia Sonder 543, Sumiyati also admitted that she was happy to receive a visit from the Indonesian first lady. He is optimistic that this visit will bring blessings to Bakpia MSME actors in his region. “The first time (some time ago) we received a visit from the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. He said, tomorrow my friend wants to visit him,” Sumiyati told reporters. At the bakpia center, Iriana purchased eight boxes of Bakpia Sonder 543 green bean flavor (each box contains 12 bakpia) and one bakpia gunungan or the equivalent of eight boxes of bakpia (each box contains 12 bakpia). “Ms Iriana also bought a winnowing of it that hadn’t been put in the box. It was immediately requested. So I don’t know the quantity. She said it was delicious like that,” he said. -he says. On the other hand, the price of bakpia at their workplace can be set from IDR 16,000 to IDR 28,000 per box. The price depends on the contents of the bakpia in the box or package. According to him, the company established since 1989 as well as dozens of other bakpia companies under the auspices of the Sumekar cooperative should continue to exist at the national and international levels. “So, regarding Ms. Iriana’s visit, we hope we can introduce our village more broadly,” Sumiyati asked. Apart from visiting a bakpia center in the city of Yogyakarta, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo also visited an exhibition of MSMEs in Magelang Regency in Central Java. **) Follow the latest news TIMES Indonesia Of Google News Click on these links

