Enes Kanter Freedom rips Biden’s silence on Turkey bounty: ‘Chosen the side of a dictator over an American citizen’





Former NBA center and internationally renowned human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom tore President Biden’s silence on Tuesday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government placed a $500,000 bounty on his head , claiming that Biden chooses dictators over American citizens. “It’s unacceptable,” he said of Biden’s refusal to act. “I’m an American citizen, and I’ve had death threats, and a bounty on my head on American soil, and I want my president to go out there and do something.” Kanter Freedom told “Fox & Friends First” presenters Ashley Strohmier and Todd Piro that he wanted to see Biden take “concrete actions” to push back against dictatorial rule in Turkey. ENES KATER FREEDOM REVEALS TURKISH GOVERNMENT HAS PUT $550,000 ON HIS HEAD AND CAN SUE NBA “That’s enough,” he said. “Erdogan abused not only my life, but the lives of so many innocent people. You look at Turkey, Turkey is the first country in the world with the number of journalists in prison. There are 17,000 innocent women and nearly of 1,000 growing children and babies”. in Turkish prisons.” He said he would like to see Biden speak out against Turkey’s human rights abuses and “impose sanctions on individuals,” adding that because Turkey is an ally, the United States remains reluctant to act. Kanter Freedom called out Biden’s push to even send F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, despite the country’s close ties to Russia. ENES KANTER FREEDOM CALLS ON THE NBA TO STAND WITH THE CCP AMID HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS: SHAME ON YOU” “We talk about this country being the freest in the world, and we talk about how President Biden cares about human rights around the world, but when I became a citizen, I didn’t think the President Biden, or [any] president of this country is going to choose the party of a dictator over an American citizen,” he said. “It breaks my heart. More than 40 Republican lawmakers have since expressed outrage over the bounty, signing a letter demanding that Biden take “concrete steps” to push back against the Turkish government. ENES KATER FREEDOM SPEAKS ABOUT TURKISH GOVERNMENT’S $500,000 BOUNTY “It seems clear that Mr. Kanter Freedom is being targeted by Turkey for exercising his basic rights to express political opinions, which are protected by the US Constitution,” the letter read. Kanter Freedom discovered the bounty earlier this month, according to the New York Post, and was placed on Turkey’s most wanted terrorists list of 2023 for his outspokenness against human rights abuses in the country. Kanter Freedom revealed that he also planned to sue the NBA, which he said had “blackballed” him for his outspoken opposition to China. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/enes-kanter-freedom-rips-bidens-silence-turkey-bounty-picked-dictator-side-us-citizen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos