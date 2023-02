Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report: IND vs NZ tomorrow match Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium pitch report

After losing their first international game this year in the first T20I last Friday in Ranchi, the Indian team bounced back in the second T20I in Lucknow, just crossing the line in what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller . With the three-game series scoreline 1-1, action for the T20I final will move to the western part of India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1. After huffing and puffing towards the paltry target on 99 runs in the penultimate delivery of the game, India’s captain for the series, Hardik Pandya, had expressed his disappointment with the nature of the pitches during the two T20Is with them spinning square for the spinners throughout the duration of the match. New Zealand, on the other hand, performed well in the T20I series, having been shut out by the hosts 0-3, in the ODI series earlier. They now have a wonderful opportunity to beat India and become only the third team after Australia and West Indies in the last eight years to defeat them in a home T20I series. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium last hosted a T20I in March 2021 between India and England, which the hosts topped by 36 points. Half a century off the bats of then skipper Virat Kohli (80) and Rohit Sharma (64) had helped the Indian side record their fifth-highest T20I total at home (224/2), and seventh overall in the aforementioned match. . A high scoring venue for sure, but this field in Ahmedabad also tends to stay low and sluggish for the first half of the game which then eases off for hitters as the game progresses. The Pacers have had more success on this site than the Spinners, especially with variations and the judicious use of shorter deliveries, given the relatively larger cut-off dimensions here. Overall, the fresh pitch with a decent payout on the box with the new ball will likely give the hitters the advantage. The average score of the six T20Is on this site stands at 176.4, which is indicative enough to know who is likely to have the biggest say on Wednesday. With dew likely to be a factor later in the evening, expect the captain winning the toss to be the first to line up. For the defending team, a score close to the 180 point mark will be imperative.

