Statement by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Wednesday-Thursday reshuffle of Wage, what does it mean?





The president said:wednesday pon tomorrow. Thursday Thursday Wow“. Asked by journalists about reshuffle Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Minister Wednesday February 1, 2023 which coincides with Pon Wednesday in the Javanese calendar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ask people to wait. “Yes, just wait for Wednesday Pon tomorrow. Thursday, Thursday salary,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia after attending the summit of the 8th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in Jakarta on Tuesday ( 31/ 1/2023) evening. The question of President Joko Widodo going to “reshuffle” his cabinet on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 arose because the president is known to have frequently announced important policies on Wednesday Pon. So, hearing the phrase of the President “Wednesday Pon tomorrow. Thursday, Thursday Salary”, what does that mean? First of all let us understand that the number of days in a Javanese calendar year is 354 to 355 days. Meanwhile, the number of days in a year in the Christian calendar is 365-366 days. city ​​of yogaya.comit is stated that the Javanese calendar has a market calculation consisting of five days (Legi, Pahing, Pon, Wage, Kliwon), while the Christian calendar calculates that a week has seven days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Saturday Sunday). If Indonesians usually mark the seven-day cycle as a week, then the Javanese version uses the five-day cycle which is pancawara or pasar. Then in the Javanese calendar it is also known as weton. city ​​of Essence, comes from the word “wetu” or born in Indonesian. Interpreted as day of birth according to the Javanese calendar or calendar. This weton is used as a basis for determining good days. Among others, the engagement date, the wedding day, the sowing season, the harvest time, the construction of buildings or various infrastructures, the inauguration, to announce something important with the sense of being complete. The application of weton in Javanese society is a combination that indicates the day of birth or place in the Christian calendar and market days. For example, as President Joko Widodo said, “Wage Pon tomorrow. Thursday Thursday Wage.” How to interpret it? Simply put, if you listen to the Gregorian calendar or whatever is universally known and used today: after Wednesday, the next day is Thursday. Then proceed with the Javanese calendar: after Pon, then comes Wage. Does President Joko Widodo’s sentence on the day the reshuffle take place have a particular meaning or message? The answer is that only President Joko Widodo knows. However, if you look at the names of the Christian calendar and the Javanese calendar, it’s a humorous remark. After Wednesday, Thursday will definitely come, just like the Java market cycle, after Pon, it will definitely go to Wage. Do you always feel like something is “missing”? You could call it an expressive statement about a certain thing.



