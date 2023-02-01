Trump’s worn legal playbook is starting to look frayed





Mr. Korman, following the roadmap presented in reporting by Wayne Barrett, a reporter for The Village Voice muckraking, investigated whether Mr. Trump had agreed to sign a lawsuit against an oil company filed by a lawyer whom he needed to acquire a large parcel of undeveloped land for rent in Manhattan. Mr. Trump met with federal investigators, without the presence of a lawyer, according to Mr. Barrett.

It was a roughly six-month investigation with a weak witness, according to people familiar with the work, with a statute of limitations approaching, making charges less likely to be brought. Yet the lesson Mr. Trump seemed to learn was that he had the ability to get out of difficult situations by persuading his antagonists.

When then-New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman launched a 2011 investigation into Trump University, looking into whether Mr. Trump’s for-profit courses claiming to teach people how to succeed in business were a scam, Mr. Trump first tried flattery and relationship building.

He hired Avi Schick, who had been Mr. Schneidermans’ inauguration manager. But no deal with Mr. Schneiderman was negotiated, and eventually Mr. Trump accused Mr. Schick of being part of a scheme by Mr. Schneiderman to pressure Mr. Trump into giving money. to his campaign in exchange for dropping the investigation. Mr. Trump complained bitterly that one of his company’s attorneys had complied with Mr. Schneiderman’s request for documents, Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former fixer, recalled in an interview. in 2021.

Mr Trump fought the case until he abruptly settled it just after his election in 2016.

Since becoming president, Mr. Trump has been searching for his next Roy Cohn. When he was in the White House and a special counsel was appointed to investigate his campaign’s conspiracy with Russians in the 2016 election and obstruction of justice, one of Mr. Trump was to meet with the people who were investigating him. He told his attorneys he wanted to sit down with special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, from the get-go.

These lawyers refused to follow the impulses of the president. But some of his recent lawyers have given in to his urges, usually to attack aggressively.

I think he thinks everything can be bought or fought, Mr. Rosenberg said, and that’s just not true.

