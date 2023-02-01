Boris Johnson hits out at pessimistic Remainers as he defends Brexit success





The former Prime Minister marked the Brexit anniversary by bragging about the UK’s achievements since leaving the EU



Boris Johnson has denounced the pessimistic remnants on the Brexit anniversary. The former prime minister who pushed Brexit past the final hurdle and completed Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union has shared a message of hope and optimism on the third anniversary. He hailed the huge opportunities opening up in the UK, citing the rollout of the vaccine during the pandemic as an example of the progress the country has made in a post-Brexit Britain. Posting a video to his social media, Johnson said: Hi folks. Remember the vaccine rollout we had when we were able to vaccinate the entire population of the UK faster than virtually any other country in Europe and maybe even the world? Boris Johnson has denounced the pessimistic remnants on the Brexit anniversary. Twitter: Boris Johnson He continued: Wed has regained control of our Medical Health Regulatory Agency. We were able to register this vaccine, approve it faster than any other European country, and that gave us a crucial advantage. Reflecting on how far the UK has come since 2020, Johnson hailed progress across the board and urged people to shrug off negativity and gloom. So today, on Brexit day, as we watch this vaccine, let’s also look forward to all the other ways we can change our country and our economy for the better, improve the way businesses, industries can do the things for pharmaceuticals, financial services, genetic engineering, etc. The opportunities are enormous. So let’s brush off all that negativity and gloom I’m hearing about Brexit. Let us remember the opportunities ahead and the proof of vaccine deployment. Johnson marked the Brexit anniversary by bragging about the UK’s achievements since leaving the EU Twitter: Boris Johnson It comes a day after an Ipsos poll found that 45% of people thought Brexit was going worse than expected, down from 28% in June 2021. Rishi Sunak also marked the anniversary by celebrating the huge progress made by the UK. He also cited the rollout of the vaccine as an example of Brexit successes, insisting the UK was only beginning to reap the rewards of leaving. He said: This is just the beginning of our plans to deliver on our five priorities, including growing the economy so we can create better paying jobs, and I am determined to ensure that the benefits of Brexit continues to empower communities and businesses across the country. How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/news/boris-johnson-slams-gloom-mongering-remainers-as-he-champions-success-of-brexit/434207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos