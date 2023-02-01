Narendra Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India.

Before that, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

His car collection includes tons of luxury cars most of which are armored.

In this video, we discover PM Narendra Modi’s car collection. He is the current and 14th Prime Minister of India. Most of his cars are given to him by the SPG (Special Protection Group). Because safety is high on the priority list when choosing rides for the Prime Minister, most of his cars have the ability to withstand bullets, grenades and chemical attacks. Let’s see the insane vehicles in the Prime Minister’s fleet.

Car collection of PM Narendra Modi

Mahindra Scorpio

Tata Armored Safari

BMW 760Li high security Armored

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Armored

Toyota Land Cruiser Armored

Range Rover Sentinel Armored

Mahindra Scorpio

The first vehicle in Narendra Modi’s car collection is the Mahindra Scorpio. He traveled there before becoming prime minister. In fact, Anand Mahindra had tweeted that he was proud that Narendra Modi was using an Indian-made car for his ride. It was priced at around Rs 16 lakh back then. But he had to stop using it because it wasn’t bulletproof.

PM Narendra Modi with his Mahindra Scorpio

Tata Armored Safari

The next Indian-made SUV in PM Narendra Modi’s car collection is the Tata Safari. Just like the Scorpio, the Safari was also a rugged and popular SUV at the time. People bought it to live crazy adventures. But the one Modi had was bulletproof. He got it after dropping the Scorpio. Safari had thicker glass to absorb bullet impact and its build quality was also improved. In addition, it was equipped with run-flat tires. Its price was around Rs 60 lakh.

PM Narendra Modi with his Tata Safari

BMW 760Li high security Armored

This is the car that was chosen for the Prime Minister by the SPG. The 7 Series is already BMW’s flagship offering, but this special version is specially designed for powerful people who focus on emergency situations. It comes with bulletproof windows and underbody, a fire-resistant sealed fuel tank and flat tires that can travel 50 km at around 60 km/h even after being hit by a bullet. On top of that, he also has an oxygen bottle in case of a chemical attack. There are two in the Prime Minister’s convoy to create an emergency defection. It has a price tag of over Rs 9 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi with his BMW 760Li Hi-Security

Range Rover Sport HSE Armored

The Range Rover Sport HSE is the next SUV in PM Narendra Modi’s car collection. Just like BMW, it has all the necessary safety mechanisms to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety. In fact, you must have seen the PM in this Range Rover on several occasions, including during his rallies. He often uses it to address people upon arriving at the scene. This is made to order and costs around Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Range Rover Sport HSE

Toyota Land Cruiser Armored

PM Narendra Modi’s car collection consists of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Since this is the PM’s vehicle, this SUV is completely bulletproof and bombproof. Land Cruiser has been a popular product even in its regular version among celebrities due to the comfort and convenience it offers. In this special version, appropriate safety equipment is installed to ensure the safety of the PM. It has a price of more than Rs 6 Crore in this version, while the regular version costs around Rs 1.50 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi with his Toyota Land Cruiser

Range Rover Sentinel

Finally, the PM convoy also consists of a special Range Rover called the Sentinel. This is what PM Modi often uses these days. It is an extremely capable SUV, not only on the road, but also on off-road tracks. Safety equipment has been taken to the next level with windows so thick they cannot be opened at all. Only the driver’s side window can be slightly opened. It also has emergency escape and smoke screen functions to get the PM out of harm’s way. The price for this could range from Rs 12 Crore to Rs 15 Crore. There are many security technologies in this area, but information about them has not been made public due to security concerns.

PM Narendra Modi with his Range Rover Sentinel

Apart from these, the overall PM convoy includes several luxury BMW X5 SUVs, an ambulance, a group of Toyota Fortuners, a few other Range Rover SUVs and more. Let us know your thoughts on PM Narendra Modi’s car collection.

