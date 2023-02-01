Politics
Car collection of PM Narendra Modi
- Narendra Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India.
- Before that, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.
- His car collection includes tons of luxury cars most of which are armored.
In this video, we discover PM Narendra Modi’s car collection. He is the current and 14th Prime Minister of India. Most of his cars are given to him by the SPG (Special Protection Group). Because safety is high on the priority list when choosing rides for the Prime Minister, most of his cars have the ability to withstand bullets, grenades and chemical attacks. Let’s see the insane vehicles in the Prime Minister’s fleet.
You might also like: Complete SUV Collection of KN Nehru, Politician Owner of India’s 1st Land Cruiser LC300
You might also like: 10 Exotic Cars From Our Politicians – Modis Maybach to Thackereys Range Rover
Car collection of PM Narendra Modi
- Mahindra Scorpio
- Tata Armored Safari
- BMW 760Li high security Armored
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Armored
- Toyota Land Cruiser Armored
- Range Rover Sentinel Armored
You might also like: Car of Draupadi Murmu: the President of India
Mahindra Scorpio
The first vehicle in Narendra Modi’s car collection is the Mahindra Scorpio. He traveled there before becoming prime minister. In fact, Anand Mahindra had tweeted that he was proud that Narendra Modi was using an Indian-made car for his ride. It was priced at around Rs 16 lakh back then. But he had to stop using it because it wasn’t bulletproof.
You might also like: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spotted in Skoda Octavia
Tata Armored Safari
The next Indian-made SUV in PM Narendra Modi’s car collection is the Tata Safari. Just like the Scorpio, the Safari was also a rugged and popular SUV at the time. People bought it to live crazy adventures. But the one Modi had was bulletproof. He got it after dropping the Scorpio. Safari had thicker glass to absorb bullet impact and its build quality was also improved. In addition, it was equipped with run-flat tires. Its price was around Rs 60 lakh.
You might also like: Yogi Adityanath vs. Akhilesh Yadav Who uses better cars?
BMW 760Li high security Armored
This is the car that was chosen for the Prime Minister by the SPG. The 7 Series is already BMW’s flagship offering, but this special version is specially designed for powerful people who focus on emergency situations. It comes with bulletproof windows and underbody, a fire-resistant sealed fuel tank and flat tires that can travel 50 km at around 60 km/h even after being hit by a bullet. On top of that, he also has an oxygen bottle in case of a chemical attack. There are two in the Prime Minister’s convoy to create an emergency defection. It has a price tag of over Rs 9 Crore.
You might also like: Rahul Gandhi prefers the Yamaha RD350 to the Royal Enfield
Range Rover Sport HSE Armored
The Range Rover Sport HSE is the next SUV in PM Narendra Modi’s car collection. Just like BMW, it has all the necessary safety mechanisms to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety. In fact, you must have seen the PM in this Range Rover on several occasions, including during his rallies. He often uses it to address people upon arriving at the scene. This is made to order and costs around Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore.
You might also like: Car Collection of Indian Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath at Arvind Kejriwal
Toyota Land Cruiser Armored
PM Narendra Modi’s car collection consists of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Since this is the PM’s vehicle, this SUV is completely bulletproof and bombproof. Land Cruiser has been a popular product even in its regular version among celebrities due to the comfort and convenience it offers. In this special version, appropriate safety equipment is installed to ensure the safety of the PM. It has a price of more than Rs 6 Crore in this version, while the regular version costs around Rs 1.50 Crore.
You might also like: Amazing Inside Secrets of the President’s Motorcade
Range Rover Sentinel
Finally, the PM convoy also consists of a special Range Rover called the Sentinel. This is what PM Modi often uses these days. It is an extremely capable SUV, not only on the road, but also on off-road tracks. Safety equipment has been taken to the next level with windows so thick they cannot be opened at all. Only the driver’s side window can be slightly opened. It also has emergency escape and smoke screen functions to get the PM out of harm’s way. The price for this could range from Rs 12 Crore to Rs 15 Crore. There are many security technologies in this area, but information about them has not been made public due to security concerns.
You might also like: Yogi Adityanath vs Asaduddin Owaisi Car Collection Comparison
Apart from these, the overall PM convoy includes several luxury BMW X5 SUVs, an ambulance, a group of Toyota Fortuners, a few other Range Rover SUVs and more. Let us know your thoughts on PM Narendra Modi’s car collection.
You might also like: Here’s a look at Barack Obama’s humble car collection
Disclaimer- Embedded videos/external content is/are used for convenience and informational purposes only; they do not constitute an endorsement or endorsement by Car Blog India of any of the company’s or organization’s or individual’s products, services and/or opinions. Car Blog India assumes no responsibility for the accuracy, legality and/or content of the external site or for that of subsequent external videos/content. Contact the external publisher for answers to questions about its content.
Join our official telegram channel for the latest free updates and follow us on Google News here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.carblogindia.com/car-collection-pm-narendra-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Car collection of PM Narendra Modi
- Quick recap: Iowa 86, Northwest 70
- Cricket star Matt Short and Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson are going public with a new romance
- Corrections: February 1, 2023 – The New York Times
- Hollywood in turmoil after the pre-selection of Andrea Riseborough in front of two black actresses
- ChatGPT impact: Google, Microsoft and Baidu race to launch next-generation search engine
- Prepare during Earthquake Awareness Month – KWCH
- Palpitations, chest pain among long-lasting side effects of COVID-19, new study confirms
- Will the release of Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo take away the charm of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada?
- Zara Larsson faces backlash for wearing Burzum dress
- Claims Manager Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement of Google Play Store Antitrust Lawsuit Involving US Android OS Application Developer
- Brain MRI reveals effects of ‘toxic stress’ on black children