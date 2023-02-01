Imran Khan submits response in disqualification case





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has responded to the disqualification request filed against the former prime minister for failing to provide information about his putative daughter Tyrian Jade White in nomination papers on Wednesday .

The PTI leader argued in his response, which was sent through Salman Akram Raja, that the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which has constitutional authority, could not review the affidavits he issued because he had already resigned from the National Assembly.

Imran claimed in his Preliminary Objections to the Petition in Brief that IHC could not pursue the case because he had already ceased to be a member of the National Assembly.

“Such questioning requires the presentation of evidence, the examination and cross-examination of witnesses in a trial before a qualified body. “

Referring to the decision rendered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Allah Dino Khan Bhayo v. Election Commission of Pakistan and others (PLD 2020 SC591), Imran made this statement in his response, where he also submitted his initial objections to the motion challenging his disqualification. .

The response went on to say that the same issue was raised in the Abdul Wahab Baloch case, in which four IHC judges, including current Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, apologized to hear the case. .

The former prime minister added that the preliminary objections presented in the petition “can be dealt with at the outset” and that the petition “is not admissible and is likely to be dismissed instantly” in his response.

The hearing of the case at the CSI will resume tomorrow (Thursday).

Imran was challenged in 2018 for not listing Tyrian White as his daughter on his nomination papers.

