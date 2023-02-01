Biden invites PM Modi to US state visit later this year: report





US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, the PTI news agency quoted sources as saying.

By India Today Web Desk: US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer, the PTI news agency quoted sources as saying. According to the PTI report, the Prime Minister’s office accepted the invitation in principle. Prime Minister Modis’ planned visit is currently in the early stages of logistical planning, with officials on both sides setting convenient dates for the two world leaders to meet. The alleged invitation from the White House comes at a time when India has assumed the chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G-20). To that end, India will host a series of G-20-related events this year leading up to a summit in September, which would be attended by Biden, among other heads of state. READ | Will support my friend PM Modi during India’s G20 Presidency: US President Joe Biden According to PTI, officials on both sides are looking for suitable dates in June and July when not only are the US House of Representatives and Senate in session, but Prime Minister Modis’ schedule is also clear on domestic and other international commitments. The timing of the US state visit will be key, as in addition to the G-20, the Prime Minister has his plate full of domestic and international engagements through the fall, before embarking later on in the campaign trail for a series of crucial state assembly elections. This year. Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the state visit is expected to last a few days and will include the rare honor of an address to the joint session of the US Congress by Prime Minister Modi and a state dinner. to the White House. . This would be Prime Minister Modis’ second state visit to the United States under President Joe Biden. The prime minister had embarked on a high-level visit to Washington in September 2021, during which he held his first bilateral summit with Biden and attended the first Quad summit in person. READ ALSO | Joe Biden walks up to Prime Minister Modi to share a warm hug at the G20 summit Prime Minister Modi last met President Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali in November 2022. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the state of the strategic partnership between India and India. the United States and had also discussed regional and global developments. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as Quad and I2U2. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi described their conversation as a useful exchange. Edited by: Devika Bhattacharya Posted on: February 1, 2023

