Boris Johnson meets US Republicans, pushes Ukraine aid

 


WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, urging the United States to maintain aid to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia’s onslaught.

Johnson spoke with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican, in his office and is expected to speak at a private Republican club in the evening, Rep. Joe Wilson said, member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Johnson is also due to meet with a group of Republican senators, U.S. Sen. Todd Young said, though he said he was unaware of the exact timing.

On Wednesday, Johnson will discuss the need for “Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat posed by Russia” at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Republicans took over the House from Democrats earlier this year and some hardline members among Republicans have called for an end to US military and other aid to Ukraine, which amounts to tens of billions. of dollars.

“I am here primarily to recognize and pay tribute to the immense contribution of the United States to the security of the Ukrainian people,” Johnson said in a statement.

“My mission is to demonstrate that Ukraine will win – and that there is no conceivable case of further delaying support for Ukrainians to win this year. We should not fear an escalation in the provision of ‘weapons.’

McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, who left office in September following a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. He sought to position the UK as Ukraine’s main ally in the West and continued to do so.

On a trip to Ukraine this month, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, suburbs of the capital Kyiv that have become synonymous in the West with Russian atrocities. Moscow denies allegations by Ukraine and its Western allies that it has committed war crimes.

In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Monday, Johnson argued for Ukraine’s admission into the NATO military alliance and that the process should begin now.

Wilson, who will be among the lawmakers meeting with Johnson, is a strong supporter of Ukraine, having even suggested placing a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the US Capitol.

Reporting by Gram Slattery, additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Andrew Macaskill in London; edited by Grant McCool

