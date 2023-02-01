Court asks for bail to charge Imran in Toshakhana case on 7 – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: An additional district and session judge on Tuesday ordered PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to post bail of 20,000 rupees to ensure his attendance in court on February 7 for indictment in the Toshakhana case.

The court, however, granted Mr Khan a one-time waiver to appear and extended his provisional bail until February 10 at the request of PTI lawyer Babar Awan. He informed Judge Zafar Iqbal that the PTI chief was unable to walk due to injuries to both legs, as doctors advised him to take complete rest for a month.

In the beginning, when the court resumed the proceedings on a complaint by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the head of the PTI had concealed gifts from Toshakhana, the lawyer of the PTI, Ali Bukhari, informed the judge that the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan would arrive shortly and submit Imran’s power of attorney. .

The ECP attorney reminded the judge that attorneys cannot submit power of attorney documents until their client appears in person in court. He then asked the court to issue a warrant for Mr Khan’s arrest.

According to the ECP reference, Mr. Khan deliberately concealed the material facts by not disclosing the details of the gifts and also made an evasive and ambiguous statement in his written response that the gifts he purchased during the 2019-2020 fiscal year were donated by him or on his behalf to others.

He asked that the complaint be accepted and that a conviction be entered against the respondent for the offenses committed under sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017 in the interest of justice. The respondent, on conviction, will be imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years and fined pursuant to section 174 of the Elections Act 2017 in the interests of justice.

However, while extending his provisional bond until February 10, the court exempted Mr Khan from a personal appearance on Tuesday with the instruction that he submit bonds of 20,000 rupees to ensure his presence on the date of the arraignment. .

Prohibited financing

On the other hand, the Special Banking Offenses Court rejected Mr. Khan’s request for permission to join proceedings in a prohibited financing case through a video link.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen also warned against recalling the provisional release order if Mr Khan did not appear in person on February 15.

The PTI President’s lawyer informed the court that Mr. Khan had asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to record his statement at his residence in Lahore because he had not been able to go to the office of the investigative agencies due to his injury. While citing a Supreme Court judgment regarding the recording of a statement, the lawyer said the FIA ​​could send a questionnaire if it did not wish to visit its client at his home.

FIA special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi, however, insisted that Mr Khan was no exception when the law was equal for all citizens. He argued that the law requires the court to withdraw bail if a suspect does not appear in person.

In his arguments, the defense attorney told the court that his client had to obtain documents from different banks.

The court has warned Mr Khans’ lawyer that his interim bail could be canceled if he does not appear by February 15, the next court date in a prohibited financing case.

Posted in Dawn, February 1, 2023

