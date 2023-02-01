eXtra achieves 52% higher AOV thanks to Algonomy’s personalized product recommendation engine





Saudi Arabia’s leading electronics retailer wins big with hyper-relevant, individualized customer experiences

BENGALURU, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eXtra, Saudi Arabia’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance marketplace, announced significant improvements in key metrics such as conversion rates, revenue per click and average order value with the help of its technology partner Algonomy, provider of Algorithmic Customer Engagement solutions.

eXtra has over 42 stores in Saudi Arabia and two stores each in Bahrain and Oman, in addition to three websites serving customers in English and Arabic. They offer more than 12,000 products, including leading international brands, and cater to more than 12 million customers. The retailer understands that today’s digital shoppers are loyal to brands that recognize them as individuals.

eXtra continues to embark on its journey to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences with RecommendTM, Algonomy’s AI-powered product recommendation platform. The platform helps the retailer provide personalized recommendations to new and returning buyers, with a decision engine that selects the best recommendation strategy for each customer and their current context.

“As a customer-centric company, we are always looking to improve our customers’ digital experiences. With Algonomy RecommendTM, we are able to add value to our customers’ buying journeys by showing them the products most relevant to them,” said Imran Khan, e-Commercial Director at eXtra

The story continues

“RecommendTM has consistently provided us with 5%-7% conversion rates, in addition to higher AOVs and IPOs. We plan to explore more nuanced product recommendation strategies, such as Advanced Merchandising and DeepRecs NLP , which will help us further individualize experiences for our customers,” Shahin Riaz, Product Manager at eXtra

“Our relationship with eXtra goes back almost seven years, and it is a pleasure to help them help their customers. We look forward to working with them to scale further with the capabilities of RecommendTM and DeepRecs NLP and enrich their customers’ digital experiences,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP of Business Development APAC & MEA at Algonomy.

eXtra ranks first among retail companies in the list of Saudi Arabia’s 100 fastest growing companies. In addition to a wide range of products, they offer comprehensive after-sales service such as extended warranty, free home delivery, product installation and 24/7 remote support via three dedicated service centers across Saudi Arabia.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (formerly Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to drive digital first with the industry’s only real-time algorithmic customer engagement platform that unifies data, decision-making and orchestration across the marketing, digital commerce and merchandising for the retail industry. With cutting-edge retail AI connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as its foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration, analytics goods and working with suppliers. Algonomy is a trusted partner to over 400 leading retailers and brands, QSRs, convenience stores, and more; with a global presence in more than 20 countries. More at algonomy.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993133/Algonomy_Logo.jpg

Quote

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-gets-52-higher-aov-with-algonomys-personalized-product-recommendation-engine-301735275.html

SOURCEwww.algonomy.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/extra-gets-52-higher-aov-050000200.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos