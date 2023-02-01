India Budget ray of hope in uncertain times: PM Modi





The upcoming Union budget will try to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people and strive to be a beacon of hope for the world amid the global economic turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Amidst the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens, but the silver lining seen by the world will also shine brighter – for this I firmly believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make every effort to meet these aspirations. The 2023-2024 Union budget will be presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman on Wednesday. Speaking to the media ahead of Parliament’s budget session, the Prime Minister said recognized voices in the world of economics were bringing positive messages from all sides, possibly a reference to the Monetary Fund update international on Monday night which said India’s economy would grow 6.1% in 2023-24, the fastest for a major economy that year. EU BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE I am confident that the finance minister will endeavor to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people and also enhance the hopes with which the world looks to India, Modi said. Referring to President Draupadi Murmus’ maiden speech at a joint session of parliament, Modi said it was a proud moment for the country and its parliamentary system that the budget session begins with the speech of a president belonging to a community. tribal. This is an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country, said the Prime Minister. Even as two political parties, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the president’s speech, Modi said a parliamentary tradition that has evolved over decades allows for an atmosphere conducive to Chamber during the first speeches. Regardless of party affiliation, members show respect and create an atmosphere to encourage and inspire confidence in the speaker, he said. Read also | Economic Survey: GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% this fiscal year …It is a rich and the best tradition. It is the responsibility of parliamentarians to ensure that this moment of the President’s first speech in Parliament is full of enthusiasm, warmth and energy. I am sure that our parliamentarians will pass this test, said the Prime Minister. He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always worked with the intention of putting India first and people first and the same spirit will be seen during the budget session, which is expected to end on April 6. Stressing that the next session is bound to see clashes between the government and the opposition, the Prime Minister expressed hope that there would also be deliberations. The prime minister then posted a tweet referencing the president’s speech. Rashtrapati Jis’ speech to both Houses of Parliament covered a wide range of topics, giving a detailed picture of the transformative changes taking place across all sectors. She highlighted how ordinary citizens have been empowered and the ease of living enhanced, he tweeted.

