Court extends bail for Imran Khan in banned finance case





PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives for a court hearing. AFP/FileCounsel urges court to allow PTI leaders to attend via video link. The court must cancel the bond if Imran Khan does not appear at the next hearing. Previously, the court had ordered the ex-PM to ensure his presence before IO.

A banking court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended until February 15 the interim bail of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in the banned funding case being prosecuted against his party.

During the proceedings, Khan’s lawyer pleaded with the court to allow his client to attend the hearing via video link citing his injuries. The court, however, rejected the plea and ordered the deposed prime minister who was removed from office last April to ensure his appearance in person at the next hearing.

The court also warned that the PTI chiefs’ interim bail would be canceled if he did not appear in court on February 15.

Earlier, the banking court set February 10 as the date for the next hearing, but the date was extended at the request of Khan and other co-suspects in the case.

Khan ordered to appear before an investigator

At the last hearing on January 5, the court ordered Khan to ensure his presence before the investigator (IO) in charge of the case.

In the bail plea, the chief attorneys of the PTI had urged the court to prevent the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Khan in the case relating to financial irregularities in party funding.

At the start of the hearing, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi asked the court to dismiss the former prime minister’s appeal, while the petitioner’s lawyer asked the court to grant a two-week extension for reasons medical.

Khan’s lawyer also requested an exemption for the PTI chief to appear in court for that day’s hearing.

The prosecutor maintained that the former prime minister had been politically active since the offer of assassination on his life during the PTI’s long march in Wazirabad in November.

“He runs political affairs but does not appear in court,” Abbasi said while asking the court to reject his request for exemption.

He claimed that the head of the PTI did not appear in court or participate in the investigation, asking the court to tell the investigator to visit the head of the PTI at his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore.

Asked about the reason for Khan’s absence from the inquests, his lawyer said there were many reasons why he could not appear before the investigator despite “his will”.

He said Khan had been injured in an assassination attempt and would appear before IO as soon as doctors allow him.

To this, Prosecutor Abbasi argued that the investigator could not travel to Lahore for questioning.

“Imran Khan appears on TV but not in court,” Rizwan said while asking the court to reverse Khan’s bail decision.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen denied Khan’s lawyer’s request to question the former prime minister at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“The investigating officer can conduct investigations where and how he wants, the court will not intervene,” the judge noted.

She ordered Khan to join the investigation to ensure his presence before the OI at all times and adjourned the hearing until January 31.

