India’s budget will be a ‘beacon of hope’ for the world, says PM Modi







Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, State Ministers for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that amid the global economic turmoil, India’s budget will try to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens and be a “beacon of hope for the world”. Mr. Modi also said that the BJP-led NDA government has always worked with the sole aim of prioritizing “India first” and “citizens first” and the same spirit will be observed when of the budget session. Speaking to the media ahead of Parliament’s budget session, the Prime Minister said recognized voices in the global economy were bringing positive messages from all sides. He noted that the budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Wednesday, will endeavor to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and also to reinforce the hopes with which the world looked upon India. “The silver lining seen by the world will shine brighter for this, I firmly believe that the finance minister will make every effort to fulfill these aspirations,” Mr Modi said. He also noted that President Draupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden speech to the Joint Sitting of Parliament at the start of the budget session. “The President’s speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of the Indian parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country,” Mr Modi said. He mentioned that according to parliamentary traditions evolved over the past six to seven decades, a parliamentarian speaking for the first time in the House, belonging to any political party, is given respect and a conducive atmosphere is created to boost his confidence. “It is a rich and better tradition. It is the responsibility of parliamentarians to ensure that this moment of the President’s first address to Parliament is full of enthusiasm, warmth and energy. I am sure that our parliamentarians will pass this test,” Mr Modi said. “There will also be arguments in the budget session and I hope the opposition articulates them well by studying the issues closely. The House will deliberate on formulating a policy that will benefit the nation,” the Prime Minister said. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/310123/indias-budget-will-be-ray-of-hope-for-the-world-says-pm-modi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos