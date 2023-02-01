Indonesia welcomes policy changes | The star





PETALING JAYA: Malaysia and Indonesia have discussed several issues, including reducing the time and cost of hiring foreign workers, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. The interior minister said Indonesia welcomed the policy changes and the alignment of management functions for foreign workers in Malaysia. Also discussed was reducing migration time and costs of hiring foreign workers as well as optimizing the use of digital technology for systems integration and facilitating worker tracking. , he said in a statement yesterday. The issue was raised yesterday during his meeting with Indonesian Minister of Labor Ida Fauziyah and Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly, among others, in conjunction with the visit of work of delegations from the Malaysian Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources. Indonesia is the top country of origin for foreign workers visited by delegations following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier this month. During Anwars’ visit to Jakarta, several issues were discussed during his meeting with Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, involving bilateral economy and investment, development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara, border demarcation issues that had dragged on for 60 years and the question of Indonesian labor in Malaysia. Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to further strengthen the protection of migrant workers during the meeting. The government had previously announced the relaxation of hiring rules for foreign workers in Malaysia by removing existing pre-requisites while allowing recruitment based on need. Saifuddin Nasution said he also explained the policy changes in Malaysia on foreign worker management alignment, including the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan and the extension of the Recalibration Plan for Illegal Immigrants 2.0 . These initiatives, he said, are aimed at meeting labor needs in critical sectors to boost the country’s economic development, adding that discussions will take place at the official level between the two countries. He said the meeting with Indonesian ministers also discussed the enforcement of immigration and labor laws involving Indonesian workers, the management of the repatriation of immigration prisoners and detainees as well as coordination actions to minimize the risk of foreign workers being exploited by irresponsible people. parties. The discussion also focused on cooperation in immigration and border control to ensure the sovereignty and security of the two countries, he added.

