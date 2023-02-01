PM Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh aid for families of Dhanbad fire victims





As many as 14 people died and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out in Dhanbad’s apartment. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday apologized for the loss of life in the devastating fire at an apartment in Dhanbad and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lahk for relatives of the dead. PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each was also sanctioned for those injured in the incident. As many as 14 people died and 12 others were injured after a fire broke out in Dhanbad’s apartment. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each person who died in the Dhanbad fire. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted. Prime Minister Modi also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “Deeply distressed by the loss of life due to the fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the PMO tweeted. Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences over the deaths of 14 people in the major fire at Dhanbad’s Ashirwad Tower apartment. Mr Soren said the district administration was working on a war footing and treatment was being provided to the injured. “The death of people due to fire in Ashirwad Tower apartment in Dhanbad is extremely heartbreaking. The district administration is working on a war footing and providing care to those injured in the accident. I looking into the whole matter myself,” CM Soren tweeted. He added that everything was being done to provide prompt medical treatment to the injured. “May God grant peace to deceased souls and give strength to bereaved families to endure the difficult times of bereavement. Everything is being done to provide prompt medical treatment to the injured,” he tweeted. SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people gathered at the apartment for a wedding ceremony. “The cause of the fire is still unknown. We are concentrating on rescue. The injured have been taken to hospital,” Kumar said. Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in the apartment, leaving several people trapped inside the building, officials said. They further informed that a rescue operation was underway. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

