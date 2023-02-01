UK falls to lowest position ever in global corruption index after Prime Minister Boris Johnson scandal

Britain has recorded its lowest ever position in a global anti-corruption index after enduring a series of scandals in public life which researchers say have made abuse of power a real problem for the UK.

UK slipped to 18e place in the annual corruption ranking compiled by the think tank Transparency International UK, placing it behind Uruguay, Estonia and Hong Kong. The UK was one of five countries to suffer a dramatic fall in its position year-on-year, alongside Qatar, Myanmar, Azerbaijan and Oman.

The authors of the study warned that a drop in government standards as well as concerns over the use of taxpayers’ money has precipitated a fall which they say should ring alarm bells in Downing Street.

The rankings for 2022, based on interviews with business leaders and experts as well as data from November 2019 to October last year, cover the last 11 months of Boris Johnson’s scandal-tinged tenure as Prime Minister , which has seen controversies ranging from the supply of PPE during the pandemic to questions about the personal conduct of former prime ministers.

Transparency International said Britain was part of a bigger picture in which the fight against public sector corruption in major countries around the world, from Australia to Switzerland, was stalling or falling behind.

British ministers continue to be dogged by allegations of misconduct in high office after Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi was sacked over the weekend for breaches of ministerial code linked to his tax affairs.

Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency Internationals, said: This sharp fall in the UK’s score is a powerful indictment of a recent decline in government standards and controls over the use of taxpayers’ money.

Safer Corruption

The underlying data clearly indicates that business leaders and other experts are concerned about insufficient controls over the abuse of public office and increasingly see corruption and bribery as a real problem in Britain. This is the strongest signal yet that falling standards are being noticed on the world stage.

The UK fell seven places from its previous ranking and was one of only five countries out of 181 listed in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to suffer a year-on-year decline five points or more from his score.

With 100 representing the lowest level of corruption, the UK scored 73, putting it behind Uruguay and Estonia (74) and Hong Kong (76). Despite its fall in the rankings, the United Kingdom is still ahead of France (72) and America (69). Denmark leads the index with a score of 90, along with South Sudan (13), where six journalists were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of broadcasting images showing the country’s president wetting, Syria (13) and Somalia (12) bottom.

The research highlighted a number of issues that may have affected the UK’s score, including the so-called VIP lane system used to fast-track contracts with chosen companies for the supply of PPE, which has later ruled illegal by the courts. Other factors include a claim that 40 potential breaches of departmental code have gone uninvestigated in the past five years, as well as controversies ranging from the partygate scandal to the operation of the honors system.

The study’s authors said some of the world’s major economies continue to allow potentially corrupt money to enter their jurisdictions by perpetuating financial secrecy as a means of attracting foreign investment. In places like Hong Kong, it is notoriously easy to set up anonymous entities such as shell companies, which can then be used to fund investments elsewhere, according to the study.

The UK has been praised for being one of the first countries to introduce a beneficial ownership register, requiring companies to reveal their true owners. But the think tank said a major loophole remained in the use of offshore companies and trusts to hold nearly 100,000 properties in Britain.