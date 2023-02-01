Politics
UK falls to lowest position ever in global corruption index after Prime Minister Boris Johnson scandal
Britain has recorded its lowest ever position in a global anti-corruption index after enduring a series of scandals in public life which researchers say have made abuse of power a real problem for the UK.
UK slipped to 18e place in the annual corruption ranking compiled by the think tank Transparency International UK, placing it behind Uruguay, Estonia and Hong Kong. The UK was one of five countries to suffer a dramatic fall in its position year-on-year, alongside Qatar, Myanmar, Azerbaijan and Oman.
The authors of the study warned that a drop in government standards as well as concerns over the use of taxpayers’ money has precipitated a fall which they say should ring alarm bells in Downing Street.
The rankings for 2022, based on interviews with business leaders and experts as well as data from November 2019 to October last year, cover the last 11 months of Boris Johnson’s scandal-tinged tenure as Prime Minister , which has seen controversies ranging from the supply of PPE during the pandemic to questions about the personal conduct of former prime ministers.
Transparency International said Britain was part of a bigger picture in which the fight against public sector corruption in major countries around the world, from Australia to Switzerland, was stalling or falling behind.
British ministers continue to be dogged by allegations of misconduct in high office after Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi was sacked over the weekend for breaches of ministerial code linked to his tax affairs.
Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency Internationals, said: This sharp fall in the UK’s score is a powerful indictment of a recent decline in government standards and controls over the use of taxpayers’ money.
The underlying data clearly indicates that business leaders and other experts are concerned about insufficient controls over the abuse of public office and increasingly see corruption and bribery as a real problem in Britain. This is the strongest signal yet that falling standards are being noticed on the world stage.
The UK fell seven places from its previous ranking and was one of only five countries out of 181 listed in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to suffer a year-on-year decline five points or more from his score.
With 100 representing the lowest level of corruption, the UK scored 73, putting it behind Uruguay and Estonia (74) and Hong Kong (76). Despite its fall in the rankings, the United Kingdom is still ahead of France (72) and America (69). Denmark leads the index with a score of 90, along with South Sudan (13), where six journalists were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of broadcasting images showing the country’s president wetting, Syria (13) and Somalia (12) bottom.
The research highlighted a number of issues that may have affected the UK’s score, including the so-called VIP lane system used to fast-track contracts with chosen companies for the supply of PPE, which has later ruled illegal by the courts. Other factors include a claim that 40 potential breaches of departmental code have gone uninvestigated in the past five years, as well as controversies ranging from the partygate scandal to the operation of the honors system.
The study’s authors said some of the world’s major economies continue to allow potentially corrupt money to enter their jurisdictions by perpetuating financial secrecy as a means of attracting foreign investment. In places like Hong Kong, it is notoriously easy to set up anonymous entities such as shell companies, which can then be used to fund investments elsewhere, according to the study.
The UK has been praised for being one of the first countries to introduce a beneficial ownership register, requiring companies to reveal their true owners. But the think tank said a major loophole remained in the use of offshore companies and trusts to hold nearly 100,000 properties in Britain.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/uk-falls-to-lowest-ever-position-in-global-corruption-index-after-boris-johnsons-scandal-hit-premiership-2117326
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK falls to lowest position ever in global corruption index after Prime Minister Boris Johnson scandal
- Lorraine Kelly wears a daring midi dress from Oasis
- PM Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh aid for families of Dhanbad fire victims
- State Palace responds to cabinet reshuffle rumors
- Oklahoma State publishes 2023 football schedule
- The former GOP lawmaker called this move by McCarthy “despicable.”
- Imran Khan’s Indictment
- The Last of Us Increases Linda Ronstadt’s Spotify Streams
- The 5 best wedding dress styles to buy in 2023, according to a stylist
- UK government faces high court fight over arms sales to Saudi Arabia | weapon news
- Standings, wickets, Australia star Steve Smith Test team leaves for India
- news summaries | earthquake assistance center movements; Saint Joseph’s Tribute to Vascular Surgery – Times-Standard