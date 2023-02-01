Pakistan is heading for state collapse





The state of Pakistan has experienced one of the most turbulent transitions in the post-independence period, where several wars with India, climatic upheaval, economic stagnation, terrorism and coups and coup attempts of state have prevented the country from realizing its full potential.

In recent years there has been a seemingly rapid state collapse as what little remains of Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves are ravaged by weather (alternating floods and droughts), economic depression, internal conflicts and increasing debt repayments. Pakistan’s difficulties have been further compounded by the backlash of its own policies.

Internal conflicts in government

2022 has been a year of internal violence for Pakistan, especially around Imran Khan. The former prime minister, a populist who has at times shown sympathy for the Taliban, was forced to resign after a vote of no confidence. He has since called for his return to power and even survived an assassination attempt last year, an event that has pushed the country even closer to political crisis.

Imran Khan, akin to Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin, alienated Pakistan with his reckless behavior but retained his popularity among his supporters. Even though the United States has lifted tariffs and backed Pakistan with billions in military aid to fight the militants, Khan would openly welcome backing them, especially during the catastrophic collapse of the Afghan army in 2021.

Pakistan has suffered from endless political instability, as no democratically elected prime minister has ever completed his first term, whether due to corruption, assassination or coup. Given the current government crisis that has crippled the country’s economy, there will be a continued stalemate in Islamabad, allowing warlords and military figures to form a shadow government behind the scenes.

The army still holds the cards

Pakistan sees India as its main external threat, a country with which it has fought several wars. The current strategy is to bleed India with a thousand cuts, which effectively results in the handing over of power to the military and intelligence offices at the expense of civilian governance.

The ISI funded and supported terrorist organizations, which in turn attacked India – for example in the infamous Mumbai attacks – and also advanced their sectarian interests in Afghanistan through such groups. This is also the opinion of Imran Khan, who once openly stated that the Pakistani army was training al-Qaeda and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan.

The security services have also asserted their authority internally. Using money laundering and extortion, the Pakistani military is said to have misappropriated public funds and owns several dozen private companies, many of which play an important role in maintaining state functions. Therefore, any politician or prime minister who deigns to cast a critical eye on corruption tends to be assassinated or exiled.

The Pakistani military continues to benefit from unchecked surveillance of the daily lives of citizens and politicians. As long as Islamabad’s current doctrine is to use its armed forces to conduct operations abroad, that same army will gain more control over the state, making it a junta in name.

Economic stagnation

Economic progress in Pakistan has been hampered for various reasons. On the one hand, the companies belonging to the army produce for the benefit of the officers and not of the citizens. Corruption continues to plague the country, and Pakistan has performed much worse in exports compared to other countries in the Indian subcontinent like India and Bangladesh.

One of the major sources of economic woes stems from the lack of foreign investment in Pakistan and because of this, Islamabad has been forced into a borrowing spree, putting the nation in deeper and deeper debt. . State policy has been to borrow funds to continue paying off old obligations, which is usually a recipe for disaster. Pakistan’s funding problems have ultimately been a boon to China’s foreign policy, as the nation has effectively become a satellite and proxy for Beijing, which is itself embroiled in border disputes with India.

When the Indian subcontinent was divided, China, like Pakistan, kept a close eye on India’s borders. In 1962, the Chinese military invaded and took several key tracts of Indian land, eventually signing a strategic agreement to counter India through Pakistan. As Islamabad develops the port of Gwadar, which Beijing sees as a highly strategic energy corridor capable of circumventing the Strait of Malacca choke point, China will continue to extend credit to Pakistan, leading to a potential pitfall debt in the future.

Terrorist counterattack in Pakistan

Pakistan remains a hotbed of extremism, with various militant, separatist and extremist organizations forming their own de facto mini-states in lawless pockets of Pakistani territory. At first, Islamabad applauded their use of the Taliban against NATO in Afghanistan as a victory, but now the domestic backlash has begun to manifest in a big way.

Originally, Pakistan called the Taliban factions either good or bad. The good Taliban were militant groups that fought the West and invaded the Afghan National Army in late 2021, an operation in which resistance fighters said Pakistan provided close air support. They are militant groups that take orders from the ISI and do not target the state, making them a useful ally of Islamabad.

The bad Taliban are the Pakistani branch, which killed thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of civilians inside the country to install their own harsh version of Islamic law. Originally limited to fighting the evil Taliban, Islamabad is now increasingly plagued by attacks from former proxies who previously aligned themselves with military interests.

Pakistan’s continued collapse needs to be watched closely as not only could it lead to another mass migration, but the ruins of the state have increasingly turned into a battleground of rogue warlords and disparate terrorist organizations. Some of these warlords may even oversee the country’s nuclear stockpile or create militant states that threaten to further destabilize the region. Just like in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, mistakes were made that led to the military wielding too much power, and now the people of Pakistan are paying a terrible price.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Geopoliticalmonitor.com.

